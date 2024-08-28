A young man has offered some words of wisdom to Ghanaian women, urging them to strive for financial independence

In a video on TikTok, he said women should have at least GH¢10,000 in their accounts before thinking of settling down

He said men in this generation were against those women who could not support them financially in any difficult moments

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A young Ghanaian man has advised women to prioritise financial independence and earning their own money over rushing to settle down in marriage.

According to the unidentified young man, men of this generation did not fancy relationships with women who are not financially independent.

A young Ghanaian man advises women to prioritise financial independence over marriage. Photo credit: @akb_extraordinary1/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

He said women must strive to make their own money to be in a good position to support their partners when they get married.

The young man, in a TikTok video posted by @akb_extraordinary1, opined that any woman who does not have a minimum of GH¢10,000 in her bank account is not eligible and ready for marriage.

"Any woman looking for marriage should stop praying for a husband if you don't have at least GH¢10,000 in your bank account. You are clapping and praying to God for a husband, yet you don't have GH¢10,000, then it means you are not serious. You don't work, you don't have money, and you want to carry all your burden on the man," he said.

He consequently urged young women to work hard to earn a living for themselves but to also avoid shouldering all the financial burden in marriage.

Ghanaians react to young man's assertions

Ghanaians who came across the TikTok video reacted to the young man's assertion.

@Dainty said:

"So.does it mean, u guys are looking for savings and loans ladys?"

@Richardson_culer replied:

"Yes we don’t want broke girls like you."

@Quality hairn more9 N QUC also said:

"Wat if u have a business and u have invested all ur money in it."

@Godalive commented:

"That is why we will also marry rich men."

Men advised to date rich women

YEN.com.gh also reported that Ghanaian men were advised to court and marry rich women, who are capable of supporting them.

The advice on finance and the link to relationships was offered by a young Ghanaian lady, with a TikTok handle @brown_skin231.

Her opinion on the social platform endeared her to many Ghanaian men, who trooped to the comments section to praise her wisdom.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh