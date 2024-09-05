A video of a young Ghanaian woman advising her fellow ladies about relationships has gone viral

This comes after she urged women to consider calling time on their relationship if their lovers still live in a single-room

Many people who took to the comment section of the video disagreed with the lady regarding her assertion

A young Ghanaian lady is receiving a lot of flak on social media following her admonition to her fellow women about their loved lives.

The video, which has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, showed the moment when the lady, @sarpongmaa, was captured urging women not to date guys who lived in single rooms.

A Ghanaian lady is advising her fellow woman against dating men living in single rooms. Photo credit: @sarpongmaa/TikTok

She explained that a lady who agrees to date a guy must consider her comfort and, hence, choose someone who lives in a flat or apartment.

"You are dating a guy who lives in a single room and you have stored his number as baby.”

The video raked in over 2000 likes and 200 comments when writing the report.

Ghanaians disagree with the lady

Social media users who took to the video's comment section chided the lady for pushing such a narrative when

Fir Daus stated:

"Take her serious at ur own risk she is an understanding girlfriend oo."

Bra Skai commented:

"Pls are you living with Abutrica anaa."

OnGod reacted:

"Asem ooo if u be fresh gal sef like I don’t know what u go do."

Mimi added:

"Rent flat you will not say you will tell him to build a house eiii.”

Link up commented:

“Sister life be time …you can go wai”

Ghanaian lady won't date a man who earns ¢2000

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian lady has urged women not to date men than GH¢2,000 a month.

In a viral video, she explained that a man who earns less than GH¢2,000 a month could not take care of a lady and her family.

The young lady stressed that it is a man's responsibility to assist his partner financially and must earn enough to care for his woman and her family.

