Prison Break star Wentworth Miller's relationships and love life explored

Wentworth Miller, best known for his role as Michael Scofield in Prison Break, has maintained a notably private personal life. While he came out as gay in 2013, he has kept his romantic relationships out of the spotlight. Over the years, the actor has been linked to several individuals. Discover more about Wentworth Miller's relationships and love life.

Exploring Wentworth Miller's relationships

The British-born American actor has been romantically linked to both men and women since he came into the spotlight. However, these associations are based on speculation, as he has never publicly confirmed any of his partners. Here is a breakdown of Wentworth Miller's dating history:

Mark Liddell (2008)

Photographer Mark Liddell attends "An Evening of Awareness" to benefit the Jenesse Center and the Trevor Project. Photo: Jemal Countess

Source: Getty Images

Wentworth Miller and Mark Liddell had an encounter in 2008. However, neither of them verified nor refuted the rumour.

Liddell is a well-known American celebrity photographer and visual guru. His work has graced the pages of prestigious publications such as Italian and German Vogue, GQ, Vanity Fair, Harper's Bazaar, Elle, and Marie Claire.

He has collaborated with several Hollywood celebrities, including Christina Aguilera, Jessica Alba, Avril Lavigne, Britney Spears, and Halle Berry.

Luke Macfarlane (2007-2008)

Luke Macfarlane attends Hallmark Channel's Countdown To Christmas Holiday Celebration at The Grove in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Olivia Wong

Source: Getty Images

According to The Sun, the Prison Break star reportedly dated Luke Macfarlane from 2007 until 2008. The two were seen hanging out in Los Angeles in August 2007, but neither confirmed their relationship.

Luke Macfarlane is a Canadian-American actor and former singer. He is renowned for portraying Scotty Wandell on the ABC drama Brothers & Sisters (2006-2011). He is also well-recognised for his roles in Hallmark movies and as RAC Agent D'avin Jaqobis in the science fiction series Killjoys (2015-2019).

Macfarlane is currently in a relationship with Hig Roberts, a sports agent and former professional Alpine skier.

Amie Bice (2007)

Amie Bice and Wentworth Miller were romantically linked in April 2007. The two were spotted together on a lunch date in Los Angeles, fuelling the speculations. However, neither Amie nor Miller confirmed the relationship.

Amie Bice is an American digital ink and paint artist famous for her work in the animation industry. She contributed to the 1995 animated video Mortal Kombat: The Journey Begins, working as a digital ink and paint artist.

Mariana Klaveno (2006–2007)

Mariana Klaveno arrives at the 16th Annual Unforgettable Gala held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Christopher Polk

Source: Getty Images

From 2006 to 2007, Mariana Klaveno was assumed to be Wentworth Miller's girlfriend due to their frequent appearances together. However, both of them maintained that they were only friends.

Mariana Klaveno is an American actress best known for her role as Lorena Krasiki in HBO's True Blood. Her other notable performances include Peri Westmore in Devious Maids, Abby in Lifetime's While the Children Sleep, and Detective Janice Lawrence on CBS's Stalker.

Mariana Klaveno is married to Luis A. Patino, and they share a child.

Kristoffer Cusick (2006)

Wentworth Miller and Kristoffer Cusick were rumoured to have dated around 2006. They were frequently seen together, fuelling the speculation, but neither addressed the dating allegations.

Kristoffer Cusick is an American stage and movie actor, best known for his role as Fiyero in various productions of the musical Wicked. He has also been featured on Saturday Night Fever, Hands on a Hardbody, Rent, and First Date.

Who is Wentworth Miller's partner today?

Wentworth Miller is currently not in a public relationship and is assumed to be single. He has not revealed any information about his current partner, and no confirmed reports currently link him to anyone.

The American actor publicly came out as gay in August 2013. In his coming-out letter, he cited personal challenges and the significance of standing up against discrimination as reasons for his decision. The letter partly read:

As a gay man, I must decline. I am deeply troubled by the current attitude toward and treatment of gay men and women by the Russian government. The situation is in no way acceptable, and I cannot in good conscience participate in a celebratory occasion hosted by a country where people like myself are being systematically denied their basic right to live and love openly.

FAQs

Wentworth Miller's relationships have continuously stirred public speculation, but the actor has never confirmed any of his partners. He prefers to keep his personal life private, especially his romantic life. Miller came out as gay in 2013 and has been linked with various individuals, including Luke Macfarlane and Mariana Klaveno.

