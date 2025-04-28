Ghana international Jeffrey Schlupp has secured his first piece of silverware with Scottish giants Celtic after playing a part in their Scottish Premiership triumph.

Celtic clinched their 13th Scottish Premiership title in 14 seasons with a commanding 5-0 victory over Dundee United on Saturday, giving Brendan Rodgers’s side an unassailable lead at the top of the standings with four games remaining.

Jeffrey Schlupp: Ghanaian defender wins Scottish Premier League title with Celtic

The win took Celtic up to 84 points from 34 matches, and although second-placed Rangers have a game in hand, their maximum possible points total is 81.

With this triumph, Celtic have also drawn level with Rangers in the all-time standings, with both clubs now boasting 55 league titles each.

Celtic thrash Dundee to win title

Celtic opened the scoring at the half-hour mark when Dundee’s Ryan Strain turned Arne Engels's corner into his own net.

Eight minutes later, Nicolas Kuehn doubled the lead by finishing Daizen Maeda’s cross at the far post.

The pair combined once more just before halftime, with Maeda providing a cutback for Kuehn to score his second of the match, setting off celebrations among the traveling fans.

Adam Idah added a fourth less than two minutes into the second half, heading home Alistair Johnston’s cross from close range.

The Irish striker then grabbed his second of the game to make it 5-0, finishing off a neat passing move despite being bundled over by Dundee defender Emmanuel Adegboyega.

Schlupp stars for Celtic

Schlupp came off the bench to contribute to Celtic’s dominant 5-0 victory over Dundee United, helping secure the Premiership title on Saturday.

The 32-year-old, currently on loan from English Premier League side Crystal Palace, has been an important figure under Brendan Rodgers, featuring in ten league matches for the Hoops.

Across all competitions, Schlupp has made 14 appearances for Celtic and could extend his stay at Parkhead for another season.

Meanwhile, during the thrilling encounter at Tannadice Park, Nicolas-Gerrit Kuhn and Adam Idah both netted braces, with an early own goal from Ryan Strain completing the rout and sealing the championship.

Schlupp could still end the season with a domestic double, as Celtic are set to face Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup final.

His parent club, Crystal Palace, have also advanced to the final of the English FA Cup, offering Schlupp the prospect of a remarkable end to the season.

Schlupp joins Celtic in Scotland

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian midfielder Schlupp has joined Scottish giants Celtic on transfer deadline day from Crystal Palace.

The former Black Stars midfielder signed a deal to join Celtic on loan till the end of the season, subject to international clearance.

Schlupp, a one-time English Premier League winner, arrives with enormous experience, having played 400 games in the top division.

