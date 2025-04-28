Brother Daniel Owusu Asiamah of the Church of Christ has challenged Ghanaian pastors to prove their ability to perform miracles

He stated that no pastor in Ghana can heal the blind or the physically challenged, declaring that the era of miracles has ended

Brother Asiamah accused some pastors of turning to juju, magic, and occultism due to their lack of understanding of God's word

Prophet Moses Bennisan shared his views on Brother Asiamah's assertion in an interview with YEN.com.gh

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Brother Daniel Owusu Asiamah, the head pastor of the Church of Christ, has sparked controversy after he challenged his fellow men of God on their healing prowess.

According to the man of God, there is no single Ghanaian pastor who can perform miracles to heal the disabled and the physically challenged in society.

A senior preacher at the Church of Christ challenges Ghanaian pastors' healing prowess. Photo credit: Bro. Dr Dan Owusu Asiamah/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Preaching in a broadcast message to believers across the country, Brother Asiamah stated that the days of men of God performing miracles are long gone.

The Church of Christ preacher said that any pastor in Ghana who believes he has the unction to perform miracles should step forward to prove himself.

"We don't have a single pastor in Ghana who can heal a person who has been blind since childhood for over 30 years. It will never happen. Someone must take this challenge on. They are all liars. They can't do it because it no longer exists," he said.

Even though miracles no longer exist in this generation, Brother Asiamah stated that most pastors in Ghana are unwilling to accept the reality.

"Because it has passed and they don't want to accept it, some of them have resorted to juju, black magic, white magic and occultism. Because they lack an understanding of the word of God. They are still under the illusion that there must still be miracles, but in reality, it won't work," he stated.

Brother Daniel Owusu Asiamah is an outspoken Ghanaian pastor who expresses his opinions on social issues affecting the ordinary person in society.

He was one of the critical voices criticising the previous administration for some of its unpopular policies.

Prophet Moses Bennisan, founder of the Family Altar, disagrees with Brother Asiamah's claims. Photo credit: Moses Bennisan/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Reacting to this in an interview with YEN.com.gh, the founder and leader of the Family Altar, Prophet Moses Bennisan, disagreed with Brother Asiamah's assertions.

According to him, miracles do not necessarily have to make sense, adding that they are events that obstruct natural processes and procedures.

Because of this, he said it is wrong for any man of God to use theology to explain miracles and draw the conclusion that they do not exist.

"You cannot use theology to explain miracles. The explanation of miracles is actually in the story of the blind man that Jesus healed. The man said, 'I was blind, but now I can see.' Whether he is a good man or a bad man, it is his experience and encounter. How he did it, I don't know, but that's his miracle, that which can't be explained," he said.

He stated that miracles still exist and will continue to happen because there is nothing that takes place in the physical world that cannot occur spiritually.

"If a doctor can do it, then a man of God can do better. In the Bible, it happened, and whatever happened in the Bible, the word of God is still active and working in our time, in this generation. So, once it has happened before, the God who made it happen in the Bible is the same God we are talking about. He is the same yesterday and today," he said.

"Jesus will never change; he is still the miracle worker, and once he is working through men, he says that the works that I, Jesus, do, greater works than these will you, the disciples who come after me, do," he added

Watch the video below:

Brother Asiamah's preachings spark reactions

Brother Daniel Owusu Asiamah's preachings have sparked reactions on social media, with many who saw the video taking to the comment section to share their views.

Below are some of the comments:

@simply_cobbie said:

"Elijah was thrown the same challenge by and he delivered. Make these pastors prove they ain’t the fake pastors the bible was talking about."

@therealnkay23 also said:

"Please don’t use ignorance to say things you have no understanding about k. Miracles and healing are still strongly there today, like they were in times past. I’d recommend you start listening to this man, Prophet Prince Atsu Manasseh."

@Nanaokyere_commented:

"Hmmm, a man of God putting limitations on God. From a man of God contradicting what Jesus said that we can do better than him, and Jesus healed the disabled."

Bishop Bonegas commands church members to walk

YEN.com.gh reported that founder of the Great Fire Pentecostal International Ministry, Bishop Bonegas, commanded two of his church members to walk with their heads.

In a video, he commanded demons to take over the bodies of church members and make them crawl on the ground with their heads.

Many who came across the video thronged the comment section to express their bewilderment.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh