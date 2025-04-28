Celebrated dancehall musician Shatta Wale has called on Ghanaian billionaire Richard Nii Armah Quaye to backtrack on how decision to retire at 40

He took to his X account and expressed his frustrations towards the 40-year-old businessman's decision, and cautioned him with a powerful message

Shatta Wale's statement about Richard Quaye caused a stir on social media as some advised him in the comments and quoted replies to his post on X

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale has sparked a new feud with famous Ghanaian billionaire Rochard Nii Armah Quaye after the latter announced his retirement.

Shatta Wale reacts to Richard Quaye's retirement

This comes after the renowned businessman announced that he would be stepping down from his position as Chief Executive Officer of Quick Angels and Board Chairman of Bills Micro Credit.

According to Citinewsroom, Quaye was expected to step out of his role and have ample time to prepare for his retirement and explore other pursuits.

In light of this, Shatta Wale took to X to express his frustration at the news since he planned to retire at the same age.

In his message on X, the dancehall musician questioned the 40-year-old businessman, asking him what he was trying to do to him.

Expressing his frustrations on X, the Amakor crooner sent a strong message to Quaye, saying that he would not win and that he should rescind his decision.

Shatta Wale noted that if the businessman did not adhere to his request, he would not be happy if he got angry.

"#RNAQ what you are trying to do to me you won’t win so stop it .. Otherwise when I flip …"

Reactions to Shatta Wale's message to RNAQ

Shatta Wale's post got many people laughing hard in the comment section and quoted replies to his post on X.

People noted that he had the option to also retire and not start a feud with the businessman, since it was not needed.

Below are the reactions of social media users to Shatta Wale being unhappy about Quaye retiring before he could:

@Blankson_02 said:

"U Dey try advice person wey he fit feed you 😂😂."

@Archipalago said:

"Ah what Dey go on Jnr 🤣."

@Andy_Shanton26 said:

"He is not doing anything to you Alidu..You wanted to go to the birthday uninvited and it wasn’t possible."

@blessmanbuzz said:

"Eiiii you guys are from the same tribe and you guys shouldn’t do evil to each other. We want peace ✌️."

Richard Quaye speaks about his wealth

YEN.com.gh also reported that Richard Nii-Armah Quaye, founder of Bills Micro Credit, shared his inspiring story of rising from humble beginnings to massive wealth.

In a recent interview with Bola Ray, the entrepreneur and businessman said that he once worked as a kitchen porter abroad, washing up to 5,000 dishes a day before a big break.

His story resurfaced after news broke about his new acquisitions: a luxurious Bugatti Chiron and a private jet, which sparked mixed reactions and scepticism about his wealth.

