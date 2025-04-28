Ghanaian man Nicholas Mbir married three women in separate ceremonies held over three days in Winneba

Details from his viral wedding invitation show he tied the knot with Grace, Esther, and Angelina between April 23 and 25, 2025

The Dubai-based Ghanaian climaxed the celebrations with two grand receptions at Sakora Park at Winneba in the Central Region

A Ghanaian man, Nicholas Mbir, has become a hot topic of discussion on social media after details of his wedding ceremony emerged on social media.

Nicholas had reportedly lived in Dubai for many years but returned home recently to marry three women within three days.

Ghanaian man returns from Dubai to marry three wives in three days at Winneba. Photo credit: @SIKAOFFICIAL1/X.

According to the details on Mr Mbir's wedding invitation card, which has gone viral on social media, he married his first wife, Grace Agyarko, on Wednesday, April 23, 2025. The marriage took place at Pomadze, near Descadoe School in Winneba.

After this, the Dubai-based Ghanaian man proceeded to tie the knot with his second girlfriend, identified as Esther Abass, on Thursday, April 24, 2025, at the Ayeldo Community Centre.

Following this, Mr Mbir also tied the knot with his third girlfriend, Angelina Prah, on Friday, April 25, 2025, at Totordo in Winneba.

The three separate marriages culminated in two additional days of grand receptions, which took place at Sakora Park, near Salvation Divine Miracle Church.

It is unclear what Nicholas's source of funds is; however, it is believed that he is comfortably rich enough to dare to marry three women within three days.

Below is the social media post about Nicholas Mbir's wedding:

Reactions to Ghanaian man marrying three wives

The marriage ceremonies became the talk of the town, sparking wild reactions from many Ghanaians on social media.

Many social media posts revolving around the marriage described Nicholas as a living legend who has been able to achieve what only a few men would dare to do.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@views09_ said:

"That’s how we like it in the town. The Bible says he who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains favour from the Lord. So, imagine the favour and good things he will get from 3 wives. We’re proud of him."

@Chelsea4everA also said:

"Bro left and came back like second Solomon. Maybe there’s more to come…. The women look grown anaaa mu se sɛn."

@FloraAcetyra commented:

"Three wives, three days? That man didn't just double down, he triple leveraged his relationship portfolio. Peak alpha risk management."

@Humble_tono also commented:

"The doings of men always speak for themselves. If you don't like it, then you pack to your father's house. But wait, ooh, this man get heart ooh."

Nicholas Mbir's wedding sparks discussion on social media. Photo credit: @SIKAOFFICIAL1/X.

Two sisters marry on the same day

Meanwhile, Yen.com.gh reported earlier that Ghanaian twin sisters and their respective husbands celebrated their weddings simultaneously, wearing identical outfits throughout the entire ceremony.

The couple's coordinated attire extended to matching makeup, making it challenging to distinguish between the sisters.

The twins' father expressed his support by escorting them up the aisle in a traditional kente cloth during the ceremony.

