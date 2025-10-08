Abroad-based Ghanaian model Roselyn Ashkar received praise on social media for teaching her daughter the Ga language

Abroad-based Ghanaian model and mother, Roselyn Ashkar, received applause for patiently teaching her young daughter the Ga language.

A Ghanaian model in the diaspora, Roselyn Ashkar, teaches her two-year-old daughter the Ga language. Photo credit: roselyn ashkar. Image source: Instagram

Taking to her Instagram page, the Ghanaian model shared a warm moment she spent guiding her daughter, Raiya, through some basic vocabulary and phrases in her native language, Ga.

Roselyn and her two-year-old daughter focused on the basics, from counting to identifying body parts and colours.

Abroad-based Ghanaian mother teaches daughter Ga

The video captured the beautiful moment of cultural transmission as Raiya, with charming and sometimes humorous mispronunciations, learnt to identify her forehead (gɔŋ), mouth (naabu), hair (yiŋtsɔ), hand (nini), stomach (musu), and other words.

Roselyn visibly playfully corrected Raiya and celebrated her success with cheers of 'good job'. The young child also had the enthusiasm and willingness to learn, creating a touch of the motherhood bond between them.

An abroad-based Ghanaian mother shares how she teaches her young daughter the Ga language. Photo credit: Getty Images.

She took to the caption in the video and explained how difficult it is to train her child, and would love her followers to share with her some tips and learning resources that could make the learning journey easier.

Her caption read:

"And if I’m being very honest, sometimes I feel like it’s all a bit too much work for me to carry on trying to teach her, being the only person speaking it, and maybe I should just 'make things easier' for both of us by just leaving it out."

"But I am quickly reminded each time that there are already a few inevitable things that are going to be up against her sense of self and sense of belonging - and then I soldier right on! So yeah, all forms of encouragement (including tips and learning resources) are hugely welcome!"

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Ghanaian mother teaching daughter Ga

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Roselyn's followers who watched the video on her Instagram page. Some of the comments are below.

Chrystalkaryee said:

"I love this!!! Ayekoooo mami"

Tsui_aku wrote:

"Why do I feel like a proud auntie.... Good jobbb Mama."

Passiboo commented:

"Look at the excitement. You’re doing so well, mommie. 😍"

Awonorvisi said:

"It’s the fact that I was trying to remember my basic Ga when you were doing body parts 😂. You’re doing so well."

Evet965 wrote:

"This brought such a huge smile to my face. It’s rare to see Ga profiled in this way. As a fellow Ga mom teaching my son his native tongue, I’m cheering you on and inspired by you! Keep going."

