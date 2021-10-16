John Mahama wants the Agyapa deal to be revoked

The former president says the deal mortgages Ghana's future

John Mahama accused President Akufo-Addo of using the deal for personal reaons

Former President John Dramani Mahama has re-stated his opposition to plans to re-introduce what President Nana Akufo-Addo terms an Agyapa deal. The deal he says will be bad for the youth because it will invariably mean "mortgaging the future of the youth."

According to the former President, the Agyapa deal is outright inconsiderate because it plans to mortgage the future of the country and Ghana's youth to fund Akufo-Addo's present-day desires.

"They are mortgaging Ghana for everything. They have sold everything for loans. Now they don't have anything to sell anymore. It is our gold that is left; that is the Agyapa they want to do," Mahama claimed.

He said the government has always received a 10% stake as gold royalties, which royalty the Akufo-Addo government is intent on mortgaging for loans to spend today.

He fingered the President's cousin, Ken Ofori-Atta, accusing him of being a happy participant in the abuse because his company always gets a percentage from the loans raised.

The 2020 National Democratic Congress (NDC) Presidential Candidate said the government has benefited the most from Ghana's resources and accrued the most revenue, but this has not reflected in the country's development and on the living standards of the people.

"Even though the ESLA bond we brought was supposed to be for five (5) years, today the last ESLA bond they did they have extended it to between 20 - 30 years. It means you and I; our children and our grandchildren will continue paying the loan until beyond 2030. GETFund has been mortgaged for the next 15 years. This means all contributions we pay for GetFUND will only go toward paying loan and not for anything else", he disclosed.

"Our children will pay and pay and pay but won't be able to finish paying. Our grandchildren will take over from them and continue paying the debts" he added.

Mr. Mahama therefore warned that "If we don't halt this trend government appears set on, it will get to a point where we can no longer pay our debts."

