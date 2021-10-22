UG SRC Election: Rebecca Derry Loses General Secretary Position

Rebecca Mwinviel Derry contested for the general secretary position for the Students' Representative Council (SRC) of the University of Ghana

The Level-300 Political Science student lost to a female opponent, Stephanie Naadu Antwiin

The UG SRC election was held on Wednesday, October 20

Rebecca Mwinviel Derry, a general secretary aspirant for the Students' Representative Council (SRC) of the University of Ghana, has lost in the Wednesday, October 20 election.

She lost to her opponent Stephanie Naadu Antwiin despite being tipped to be the next general secretary ahead of the election.

Before the polls, Derry dominated social media trends, receiving support and endorsements from several associations, including the Tertiary Education Students Confederacy (TESCON) at the University of Ghana Accra City Campus.

More support

The former Speaker of the University of Ghana Accra City Campus Local Students Representative Council, Derrick Agyekum, also threw his weight behind Rebecca Mwinviel Derry ahead of Wednesday's polls.

In a communique issued by Agyekum, he urged the students to vote for Derry because she was the right candidate to serve and represent their best interests, Universnewsroom.com reported.

Rebecca Mwinviel Derry, however, lost the general secretary position following the election.

Derry Opens Up About Her Private Life

Ahead of the polls, Derry opened up on her private life in an interview on Radio Univers' Campus Exclusive.

She about her relationship status and preferences she wants in a man. The L300 Political Science student said she is currently not in an amorous relationship but is open to one.

Source: Yen Newspaper