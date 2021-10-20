Women in STEM: Brilliant Lady Celebrates as She Earns PhD in Biochemistry

Marvelous Acho took to LinkedIn to share that she has earned a PhD in Biochemistry with a speciality in Food Bioactive Peptides

She achieved the doctorate from the Durban University of Technology, South Africa

Acho expressed gratitude to the people who supported her

After four hectic years pursuing a doctorate in Biochemistry, Marvelous Acho has finally earned her PhD in the STEM field.

She joined women who have achieved commendable strides in STEM occupations, such as Dr Malika Jeffries-EL Boston University, a professor of Chemistry developing organic semiconductors at Boston University in the US.

Women in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) often don't get the recognition they deserve, but Acho is shining the light on her achievement through social media.

In a LinkedIn post, she celebrated earning a PhD degree in Biochemistry with a speciality in Food Bioactive Peptides, as she recalled how long it took to complete the programme.

''The journey of 4 years gracefully ended on the 30th of September, 2021. PhD degree in Biochemistry bagged! Speciality: Food bioactive peptides,'' she said.

Acho expressed gratitude to those who supported her during her studies at the Durban University of Technology, SA.

''Grateful to my supervisor Prof R.O. Arise and my host at the Durban University of Technology, SA, Prof Eric Amonsou,'' she said.

''Excited about this new phase and all it has in store,'' she added.

Uplifting remarks

Her post has gathered over 3,000 reactions and nearly 600 comments. YEN.com.gh has shared some of the inspiring remarks below.

OluwaDamilola Abe commented:

''Big congratulations to you. Please, add the PhD to your name. You earned it.''

Marvelous Acho PhD replied:

''Thank you.''

Kenechi Chukwumere said:

''Congratulations. To God bless be the Glory.''

Adeyemi O. Ayodeji, PhD remarked:

''Congratulations Marvelous Acho PhD. Wishing you a great and beautiful career in Science.''

Tolulope Oginni indicated that Acho worked with one of the best supervisors in the field.

''Congratulations Marvelous Acho. You have worked with one of the best in the field. Prof Arise was my lecture and a great mentor.''

