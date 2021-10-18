Boakye Agyarko has stated that the New Patriotic Party has 52 more years to lead the country

He said there is no way power can be handed over to the NDC after staying in power for 8 years

Agyarko said NPP must rule Ghana for 60 years to position it well for economic prosperity

Former Minister of Energy during President Akufo-Addo's first term, Boakye Agyarko has stated that the ruling New Patriotic Party has 52 more years to lead the country.

According to him, NPP must rule Ghana for about 60 years to position the country well for economic prosperity and development.

In a report filed by StarrFMonline, Agyarko said the NPP has demonstrated over the past five years since gaining power that it is capable of transforming Ghana if stays for a longer period.

He added that there was no way the party is expected to hand over power to the NDC after breaking the eight.

“…so after breaking the 8, then we hand over power to NDC? absolutely not. My intention for this party is to become the dominant political force on the political space. So that there would be no challenger to the NPP in any election that we go. W will be in power for 60 years,” he said.

He made this known on Sunday, October 17, 2021, while addressing the party at the Eastern Regional Annual Delegates Conference held at Kyebi.

Ghanaians are suffering under Akufo-Addo

Meanwhile, former President John Dramani Mahama has said that people are really suffering in the country as a result of the difficult times under the Akufo-Addo administration.

According to Mahama, the prices of food and other important commodities keep shooting up on a daily basis. He added that the cost of fuel at the pumps keep going up thus, affecting the price of goods on the market.

He made this known in a meeting with the chiefs and other dignitaries in the Eastern Region of Ghana. as part of his thank you tour.

Mahama said this year, many unions were unhappy when an insignificant 4% increment was given to them while Article 71 officeholders were given bigger increments.

