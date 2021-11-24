President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, had a courtesy call from the Prime Minister of Denmark, Ms. Mette Frederiksen.

The Prime Minister of Denmark paid the visit to commence her 2-day official visit to Ghana, as part of the commemoration of the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Denmark and Ghana.

She called on the Akufo-Addo at Jubilee House, the seat of the presidency, where issues of mutual interest between our two countries were discussed.

At the meeting, Ghana and Denmark signed two climate change agreements on zero emissions in shipping and green umbrella water solutions for Danish projects in the country.

The two leaders spoke about the need to prioritise climate change, water and sanitation as well as youth employment.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some photos from her visit to the presidency.

1. President Akufo-Addo introducing the Danish Prime Minister to his team.

2. Akufo-Addo and Ms Mette Frederiksen

3. The Prime Minister of Denmark seated with the Ghanaian President

4. The Ghanaian and Danish team in a meeting.

5. Akufo-Addo and Ms Mette Frederiksen exchanging an agreement.

