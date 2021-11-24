Akufo-Addo's foreign travels must be treated as top secret - Bryan Acheampong

Bryan Acheampong has stated that Akufo-Addo’s foreign travels should be treated as a secret

Bryan Acheampong, the Member of Parliament for Abetifi, has stated that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s foreign travels should be treated as a secret.

According to him, treating the president's travels with confidentiality will enhance his security and safety from those who try to track his movement to attack him.

He said the National Security Minister should reclassify the president’s travels; the present and past, from confidential to secret or top secret.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo/ Abetifi MP, Bryan Acheampong

Source: Facebook

His comments and worry come after the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, made it a point to always publicise the president's trips abroad.

The president’s travels became a topical issue after the Ablakwa, filed questions demanding disclosure of the full cost of Akufo-Addo’s recent foreign trips without using the official presidential jet.

Bryan Acheampong said Ablakwa’s demand was needless, adding that the focus should rather be on the president’s safety and not the cost of his foreign travels.

“If the President decides that he needs to make a quick trip to Mali, even if he decides to go with the presidential flight, using flight tracker, you will know this is the tail number of Ghana’s presidential flight, and you are able to track it. Is that how you want to expose our President?” he quizzed.

Ablakwa claimed Akufo-Addo spent $574,000 to rent luxurious private jet

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ablakwa publicised the cost involved in President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's trip to Germany.

In a post sighted on his Facebook page, Ablakwa stated that the total cost of the president’s recent trips amount to the colossal tune of US$574,000.00, pegged at $ 14,000.00 an hour

In the write-up, Ablakwa said Akufo-Addo is unable to wean himself off his insatiable appetite for ultra-luxury charter jets even at the expense of the struggling Ghanaian taxpayer.

According to Ablakwa, for his travels to the UK on July 27, 2021, to attend the Global Education Summit and his state visit to Germany, Akufo-Addo blatantly refused to travel on the presidential jet.

