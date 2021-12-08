Anas Aremeyaw Anas has been awarded a top award in journalism in the United States

He was voted 2021 foreign best journalist

His works are centered on exposing corrupt practices and social evil

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ace investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas has been awarded a top award in journalism in the United States.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the official Facebook page of Anas Aremeyaw Anas, it was announced that the ace investigative reporter was voted 2021 foreign best journalist.

The post read, Our man going higher and higher. Voted Foreign best journalist of the year 2021 in the United States.

Ace Investigative Journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas Photo credit: Anas Aremeyaw Anas

Source: Facebook

The journalist who goes by the motto, 'naming, shaming and jailing', has worked on very explosive investigative pieces including, Number 12 (sports), Ghana in the eyes of God and a host of others.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

His works are centered on exposing corrupt practices and resorts to unapproved means to gather his information.

Ghanaians have congratulated him on his latest award.

Afia Pokuaa, a renowned journalist prayed for the Almighty Allah's protection for him.

Congratulations Anas. May Allah continue to protect you. I will bring you soobolo when you return. Sending you hugs. Good job.

Gary Al-Smith, a renowned sports journalist congratulated him.

Congratulations to our man.

Bipuah Asuma says his work has been missed.

We (Ghanaians) miss your work in Ghana. Come and look into what is happening in Ghana. Congratulations.

Prekoh Abeam thinks the current government had rendered Anas powerless.

Unfortunately, Nana Addo and his government have rendered our man toothless in Ghana, thank you Nana Addo. A big congratulations to my main man. Fearless and great risk taker for the welfare of others and mother Ghana.

GH Kyekyeku believes Anas is being used by the United States.

Yes it will only be in the united state because he is part of their agenda he is just an agent of distraction Agent destroy your own.

Mohammed Amadu said he is a treasure to humanity.

You are indeed a treasure to humanity. Allah guide and protect you. Congratulations.

Akufo-Addo worried Ghana would be travel-banned

In other news, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed worry over Ghana being added to the list of countries being banned from international travels following the detection of the Omnicron variant in the country.

According to Akufo-Addo, there is a possibility that Ghana could be included as has happened to several African countries including Nigeria and South Africa.

Speaking at a press conference at the Jubilee House on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, said the ban is not done on a fair basis, Citinewsroom reports.

Source: Yen