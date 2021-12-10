Photos drop as President Akufo-Addo is presented with Forbes award

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been presented with an award from Forbes magazine.

He officially received the Forbes "African of the Year Award" on Thursday, 9th December 2021.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on Akufo-Addo's official page, he noted that the President of the US National Bar Association, Judge Carlos E. Moore, also presented a "Lifetime Achievement Award" in recognition of his "initiative to provide free quality education to students", which "will help with the broader development" of Ghana, as highlighted in Goal 4 of the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Below are some photos from the short ceremony held at the Jubilee House.

1. The President of the US National Bar Association, Judge Carlos E. Moore presenting the president's award to him

2. Akufo-Addo captured nicely with Peace Hyde to his right and another person from Forbes.

3. Akufo-Addo in a group photograph with the team from Forbes magazine.

4. Akufo-Addo interacting with the team from Forbes.

5. President Nana Akufo-Addo with his lifetime achievement in hand, as he strikes a pose for the camera.

6. Akufo-Addo with some individuals.

Akufo-Addo says he will hand over power peacefully

In other news, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured Ghanaians that he is going to peacefully hand over power in 2025.

According to the president, he is not going to exceed the four-year limit mandate by constitutional provisions for his own selfish reasons.

Akufo-Addo also mentioned that he would not make any substantial change to the electoral laws before the 2024 general elections.

“I will respect the two-term limit for the exercise of presidential authority, as stipulated in the Constitution of the Republic of Ghana, and I will hand over power to the next elected President on January 7, 2025,” Akufo-Addo said.

He said he would not act in any way to serve as an impediment to the conduct of free, fair, and transparent elections in the country.

