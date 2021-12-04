- Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is in Guyana for an official visit

- The Deputy President is expected to sign an agreement with the government there

- His visit follows the return of President Akufo-Addo of the USA

The Deputy President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, on Friday 3 December left Accra for Guyana for a three-day official visit.

While in Guyana, Deputy President Bawumia will conduct a series of meetings leading to the signing of bilateral development agreements between the governments of Ghana and Guyana.

Akufo-Addo ends trip to USA; Bawumia starts visit to Guyana (Photo: Getty Images)

"The Deputy President is accompanied by certain government officials," a statement from his office said.

He is expected to return to Accra on Wednesday 8 December 2021.

It will be recalled that in mid-October, Guyana's vice president, Barrat Jagdeo, visited the West African country and held two international talks with Dr. Bawumia at the Jubilee House.

During his three-day working visit to Ghana (15-17 October), the Guyana vice president participated in a technical meeting between his team members and his Ghanaian counterparts at the Petroleum Commission.

The official visit of the Deputy President follows the return of President Akufo-Addo of the United States of America where he recently met with black businessmen on the pretext of looking at investment opportunities in Ghana.

