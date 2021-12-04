Akufo-Addo ends trip to USA; Bawumia starts visit to Guyana
- Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is in Guyana for an official visit
- The Deputy President is expected to sign an agreement with the government there
- His visit follows the return of President Akufo-Addo of the USA
You can make YEN.com.gh an Online Media Company of the year! Vote for us at National Communication Award 2021!
The Deputy President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, on Friday 3 December left Accra for Guyana for a three-day official visit.
While in Guyana, Deputy President Bawumia will conduct a series of meetings leading to the signing of bilateral development agreements between the governments of Ghana and Guyana.
"The Deputy President is accompanied by certain government officials," a statement from his office said.
He is expected to return to Accra on Wednesday 8 December 2021.
Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!
It will be recalled that in mid-October, Guyana's vice president, Barrat Jagdeo, visited the West African country and held two international talks with Dr. Bawumia at the Jubilee House.
During his three-day working visit to Ghana (15-17 October), the Guyana vice president participated in a technical meeting between his team members and his Ghanaian counterparts at the Petroleum Commission.
The official visit of the Deputy President follows the return of President Akufo-Addo of the United States of America where he recently met with black businessmen on the pretext of looking at investment opportunities in Ghana.
Source: Yen