My job is not to jail corrupt officials - Akufo-Addo tells critics

President Akufo-Addo has responded to critics who criticize his anti-corruption approach, saying his job is not to arrest corrupt officials

Anti-corruption campaigners, including Imani Africa, have accused the presidency of various charges of corruption, including fraud and bribery

Corruption cases are heavily investigated and prosecuted by a Special Prosecutor but many want the presidency to do more

Anti-corruption organizations, including Imani Ghana, have expressed concern over high levels of corruption under the office of the President of Akufo-Addo.

Speaking at a high-level National Conference, he noted that it was the job of the judges. President Akufo-Addo makes the point that his work does not include the dismissal or sentencing of people accused of corruption-related activities in his government.

Speaking at a high-level National Conference on Friday, he noted that it was the job of the judges.

“It is not my job to exterminate or dismiss anyone who is accused of wrongdoing or to engage in any form of corruption. That is the job of the courts, ”he said.

President Akufo-Addo, however, confirmed that his job was to "deal with allegations of corruption by referring the matter to the relevant investigative bodies for appropriate action, including the necessary, suspension of the relevant officer, until the investigation was completed."

The Summit was held to commemorate International Anti-Corruption Day (IACD) and International Human Rights Day on Friday. It was called: "Your right, your role: Say no to corruption."

