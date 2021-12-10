The minority in parliament has raised concerns about the absence of the e-levy in nextweek's parliamentary business statement

They said the house would not entertain any last-minute presentation of the bill to prevent the scrutiny

The deputy majority leader however claims that the bill is being worked on by Ofori-Atta

The new Electronic Transactions Levy Bill is reportedly missing from parliament's business statement for next week.

The Minority in parliament has questioned the absence of the bill from the business statement.

According to a report filed by Starrfmonline, the deputy majority leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, in presenting the statement mentioned the appropriation bill will be presented next week.

Afenyo-Markin said nothing about the E-Levy bill which caught the attention of both Banda MP and deputy minority whip Ibrahim Ahmed and deputy minority leader James Klutse Avedzi.

The Banda MP said the house would not entertain any last-minute presentation of the bill to prevent the House from adequately scrutinising the bill if it presented.

Afenyo-Markin however explained the finance minister was still undertaking consultations and making adjustments where necessary and will lay the bill before the House as soon as it is ready.

Minority rejects ‘alterations’ Ofori-Atta made to 2022 budget

The Minority in Parliament has decided not to accept the proposed concessions on the 2022 budget by the Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta.

In a report filed by Citinewsroom, the minority said it will insist on its motion of rescission moved last week to overturn the approval of the 2022 budget statement.

The minority also indicated that they do not recognize the 2022 budget.

They also believe that their motion of rescission triggered in the House has not been addressed.

E-levy has not dropped to 1.5%; it still remains 1.75%

Ofori Atta earlier stated that the new electronic levy has not been reduced from 1.75% to 1.5%.

Speaking at a press conference organised by the ministry of finance, on Monday, December 6, 2021, he said it still remains the same.

Ofori Atta said the government will continue consultations with the minority caucus in parliament and other relevant stakeholders, with a view to achieving consensus and reverting to the House in the shortest possible time.

His revelation comes after it was announced and rumored that the percentage of the new levy will reduce.

