The Speaker of Parliament has stated that parliamentarians who walk out of parliament do not in any way stop the business of the house

Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin said their absence does nothing different to what has been lined up for the day

He however, stated many instances where parliamentarian walked out and decisions were taken

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has stated that parliamentarians who walk out of parliament do not in any way stop the business of the house.

Adjudicating proceedings in the House after his return from medical checks abroad, he said the staging of a walkout does not render parliament incapable of performing its functions.

He stated that there are many instances where walkouts and boycotts never succeeded in delaying whatever decision the house wanted to take.

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin

Source: Facebook

“I can refer to so many instances where walkouts and boycotts have never succeeded in delaying or preventing the business of the house,” he said.

It is recalled that the minority boycotted the sitting during the approval of the 2022 budget statement after it had earlier rejected the document when the Majority also walked out.

Parliament has on Tuesday November 30, approved the 2022 budget statement.

The First Deputy Speaker who sat in for the Speaker said on Tuesday that “The House has adopted the Financial statement and approved the budget statement for the ensuing year ending 31st December 2021.”“This house has approved the budget and economic statement,” he stressed.

Osafo-Maafo hails 2022 Agyenkwa Budget; says it is the best Ghana has ever had

In a related development, Senior Presidential Advisor, Yaw Osafo-Maafo, has stated that the 2022 Budget Statement and Economic Policy is one of the best the country has ever produced.

According to a report filed by ghanaweb.com Osafo-Maafo said the Agyenkwa budget makes provisions for youth employment through entrepreneurship, skills development.

He added that the best part of the budget is the introduction of the Electronic Levy (E-levy) to fund the various entrepreneurship ventures.

No private company will collect e-levy; GRA will be responsible for that

In other news, the ministry of finance has revealed that the processes for the collection of the newly proposed Electronic levy (e-levy) will be done by the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

Ofori-Atta's ministry, in a statement issued by its Public Relations Unit, said the GRA will manage all discussions to ensure full deployment of their current platforms and resources for the collection of the e-levy.”

The statement was in reaction to publications that suggested that a private company has been awarded a contract to collect the E-Levy.

