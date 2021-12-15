Osafo-Maafo hails 2022 Agyenkwa Budget; says it is the best Ghana has ever had

The 2022 budget statement seems to be the most talked-about budget statement and economic policy of all time

Most of the members of the New Patriotic Party as expected, have shown massive support for the budget which is strongly facing opposition

Yaw Osafo-Maafo, Senior Presidential Advisor said the 2022 Agyenkwa budget is one of the best the country has ever produced

Senior Presidential Advisor, Yaw Osafo-Maafo, has stated that the 2022 Budget Statement and Economic Policy is one of the best the country has ever produced.

According to a report filed, ghanaweb.com Osafo-Maafo said the Agyenkwa budget makes provisions for youth employment through entrepreneurship, skills development.

He added that the best part of the budget is the introduction of the Electronic Levy (E-levy) to fund the various entrepreneurship ventures.

He said those are the two things in the budget that makes it extremely important.

"Indeed, this current budget is one of the best this country has ever produced. The introduction of the E-levy is extremely critical.. people must hail it, it is fundamentally a good document," he said.

Yaw Osafo-Maafo made this known at the launch of the Ghana TVET Service on Wednesday, December 15, in Accra.

It will be recalled that on November 30, this year, when Parliament sat, there was the need for the House to form a quorum to be able to take major decisions on the 2022 Budget Statement and Economic Policy, which had been rejected days before.

No private company will collect e-levy; GRA will be responsible for that

Meanwhile, the ministry of finance has revealed that the processes for the collection of the newly proposed Electronic levy (e-levy) will be done by the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

Ofori-Atta's ministry, in a statement issued by its Public Relations Unit, said the GRA will manage all discussions to ensure full deployment of their current platforms and resources for the collection of the e-levy.”

The statement was in reaction to publications that suggested that a private company has been awarded a contract to collect the E-Levy.

E-levy has not dropped to 1.5%; it still remains 1.75%

Ofori Atta has stated that the new electronic levy has not been reduced from 1.75% to 1.5%.

Speaking at a press conference organised by the ministry of finance, on Monday, December 6, 2021, he said it still remains the same.

Ofori Atta said the government will continue consultations with the minority caucus in parliament and other relevant stakeholders, with a view to achieving consensus and reverting to the House in the shortest possible time.

