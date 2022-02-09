Majority Leader Honourable Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has celebrated his 65th birthday with a grand party

The party saw Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, members of the Majority Group, and other leading members of the NPP

One of the most intriguing moments at Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu's party was an E-LEVY birthday cake

The Majority Leader and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu recently celebrated his birthday. Born in 1957, the Suame MP turned 65 years old on Thursday, February 3, 2022.

In celebration of his new age, Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu held a grand birthday party with many of his colleagues in the ruling NPP in attendance. The Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia was the special guest.

One of the highlights of the birthday party for the Majority Leader was the special birthday cake. It was made with the initials E-LEVY.

The E-LEVY cake

The E-Levy birthday cake surfaced on social media on Wednesday, January 9, 2022. One of the first people to share photos and a video from the party was Lawyer Edudzi Tameklo, a leading member of the NDC.

In a post on Facebook, Lawyer Tameklo lambasted the Majority Leader and the Vice President for showing what he described as opulence.

Not long after the photos and videos surfaced with the complaints of opulence, a leading member of the NPP, Kennedy Nyarko Osei has stated that the E-LEVY cake was only gifted to the Majority Leader.

Kennedy Osei shared a photo of the celebrant and Dr Bawumia cutting what he described as the real birthday cake.

What is E-Levy?

The E-Levy (full name electronic tax) is a tax President Nana Akufo-Addo's government sought to introduce for the 2022 fiscal year. It was first unveiled by Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta.

In the 2022 budget statement he read to Parliament in December 2021, the E-Levy was to place a 1.75% on all individual electronic transactions exceeding GHC100. The scope included transactions through banks and mobile money platforms.

The announcement was met with loud agitations from the general populace and the passage of the E-Levy has almost brought Parliament into chaos.

Sarkodie speaks on E-Levy

Meanwhile, award-winning rapper Sarkodie has spoken on the controversial E-Levy policy set to be implemented by the government.

For him, people are not complaining about the E-Levy because it is bad but many do not have enough money.

His comments have stirred loads of reactions from many of his followers who think the rapper's comments were not in good taste.

