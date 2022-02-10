The group called Coalition of Concerned Ghanaians (CCG) has organised a protest against the Akufo-Addo-led government regarding the controversial E-levy proposal that has rocked Ghana in recent times.

The demonstration is currently ongoing in Accra as at the time of this report was filed at 10:30 in the morning.

The group converged Obra Spot at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle, and over 5,000 people are expected to join in the demonstration.

The CCG has kicked against the E-levy proposal by government and described it as “insensitive”, “unfair” and “wicked”.

The group also believes the government simply wants to milk Ghanaians with the policy and this is something they want to avoid, thus the Yentua literally meaning “We won’t pay” Demonstration.

