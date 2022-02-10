The General Secretary of the NDC, General Mosquito, has promised that the NDC will abolish the E-levy policy if it wins power in 2024

Known in private life as Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the NDC General Secretary says the policy is a daylight robbery being carried out by the government

He made this promise during a demonstration by a group called Coalition of Concerned Ghanaians (CCG) on Thursday, February 10, 2022

The CCG embarked on the 'Yentua' (We won't pay) demo to protest the controversial E-levy policy

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has said that should the NDC win power in 2024, it will cancel the e-levy within 100 days.

He said the NDC does not condone such “daylight” robbery as perpetrated by the ruling NPP and so it would cancel it in the unlikely event that the policy is passed.

Asiedu Nketia, known popularly as General Mosquito, made reportedly made this statement when he joined the Coalition of Concerned Ghanaians (CCG) to protest the E-levy proposal on Thursday, February 10, 2022.

A collage of Akufo-Addo and Asiedu Nketia. Photo credit: @nakufoaddo @pulse.com.gh/Instagram

Source: Instagram

According to a report sighted by YEN.com.gh on Pulse.com.gh, Asiedu Nketia described the E-levy as exorbitant in nature so much so that it is not good for Ghanaians.

He noted that the NDC is not against taxation because that is for value addition.

What the NDC is against, according to Aseidu Nketia, is that the government would seek to rob the people of Ghana under the guise of E-levy, which he also described as “daylight robbery”.

He even questioned the wisdom in the government abolishing road tolls and converting tollbooths into toilets and washrooms.

“The fire will keep burning so long as we have a government that operates with impunity,” Aseidu Nketia warned.

Coalition of Concerned Ghanaians stage demo against E-levy

Meanwhile, a group called Coalition of Concerned Ghanaians (CCG) has organised a protest against the Akufo-Addo-led government regarding the controversial E-levy proposal that has rocked Ghana in recent times.

The partakers of the demonstration will march through some principal streets in Accra to make their voices heard on the matter.

They have described the e-levy proposal as an unwanted thing that must be avoided at all cost, hence "Yentua"!

Source: YEN.com.gh