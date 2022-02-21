Dr Hanna Louisa Bissiw has hinted at training vigilantes ahead of the 2024 general elections

According to her, the current government had failed to provide security to the citizenry so they had to take their security into their own hands

The top National Democratic Congress member said this while granting an interview on Accra-based Onua FM

National Women’s Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr Hanna Louisa Bissiw, has said she will lead the training of vigilantes ahead of the general elections in 2024.

In a report sighted by YEN.com.gh on, 3news.com, Hanna Bissiw said the state has failed to provide security not only to political opponents but the entire citizenry and it is time the interests of minority groups were protected.

As a result, she hinted that she will personally ensure the training of the political vigilantes to provide security in 2024.

The former Member of Parliament for Tano South Constituency warned that “nobody should call us because it is about us”.

She served this notice in an interview on Onua FM‘s Pae Mu Ka on Monday, February 21.

Speaking in local language Twi, Dr Bissiw said the vigilantes to be trained will serve as the “bird’s eye” for her party to ensure that the ballots are protected in 2024.

In 2019, Parliament passed the Vigilantism and Related Offences Act, Act 999 to disband vigilante groups including political vigilantes and land guards.

The Act prohibits any person from forming, organising or operating a vigilante group.

