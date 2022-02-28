Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has indicated that Ghanaian students stranded in Ukraine are not finding things easy

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu called on the government to move swiftly with efforts at helping the Ghanaians

Many Ghanaians have been left to their fates in Ukraine following five days of fighting after Russia's invasion

National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has said Ghanaians caught between the Russian invasion of Ukraine are currently helpless.

The North Tongu MP who doubles as a member of the Foreign Affairs Committee of Parliament urged the government to reach out to the hundreds of Ghanaians stranded at the borders of Ukraine's neighbours as soon as possible.

In a post on Facebook, the MP said while these are tough times, the government must not appear to have abandoned the Ghanaian citizens in the war-hit country.

"Reports from Ghanaian students crossing Ukrainian borders into Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Hungary since last night seems to suggest that they are on their own.

"We humbly appeal to designated Ghanaian consular officials to reach out to them ASAP.

"We recognize these are tough times but let’s do our best. Appearing to abandon our compatriots when they need us most cannot be an option," he posted on Facebook.

Ghana is evacuating citizens in Ukraine - Foreign Minister

Ghana's Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, has said there are firm steps to evacuate an estimated 220 Ghanaians who have escaped the heavy fighting in Ukraine.

At a press briefing on Sunday, she said 24 of the stranded citizens are already at the airport in Romania en route to Accra.

“I am pleased to inform you that, a good number, over 220 of our compatriots have exited Ukraine and should be with us in Ghana soon, and we are earnestly facilitating the safe return of a lot more,” the Minister said on Sunday, February 27, 2022.

The 24 citizens are expected to be airlifted to Accra today, Monday, February 28, 2022.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the first batch of Ghanaian students stranded in Ukraine following the Russian invasion which started days ago has been safely evacuated to neighbouring Romania.

This was seen by YEN.com.gh in a report on 3news.com.

The students, who were in Chernivtsi, were evacuated as part of arrangements made by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration through Ghana’s Mission in Switzerland.

The Ministry on Friday night conceded that as a result of the difficulty in airlifting Ghanaian students due to a shutdown of Ukrainian airspace, arrangements were rather made the evacuation be by land through neighbouring Moldova, Belarus, Slovakia and Hungary.

