There is a growing call for Prof Raymond Atuguba to be arrested for saying that Ghana risks an imminent coup

Already NPP's Captain Nkrabea Effah Darteh has made such a call but today, Thursday, March 3, 2022, NPP lawmaker, KT Hammond joined the fray

KT Hammond said today that the law professor should have known that the Constitution frowns on such grave comments about National Security

There is a growing call for Dean of University of Ghana Law School, Prof Raymond Atuguba, to be invited by police for saying a coup is imminent in Ghana.

Governing New Patriotic Party MP, KT Hammond, has joined the call for the police to invite Prof Atuguba for saying that Ghana’s poor economy may soon trigger an overthrow of government soon.

In a video published today, Thursday, March 3, 2022, on the YouTube page of Citi News and sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Adansi Asokwa MP can be heard saying that the outspoken professor should have known better.

Earlier, retired Military Officer and staunch member of the governing NPP, Captain Nkrabea Effah Dartey, urged the National Security apparatus to arrest Prof Atuguba for the comments.

Capt. Effah Dartey is reported to have said that Prof Atuguba must be arrested for inciting the public against the government.

According to 3News report sighted by Yen.com.gh, Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has also said today that the comment by the Dean of the Faculty of Law at the University of Ghana is an attack on Ghana’s democracy.

"The Professor lacks an intellectual basis for making that statement. He is throwing dust into the eyes of Ghanaians. National Security should investigate him. He should not be allowed to make statements like these...He should be arrested for [the] crime of inciting soldiers and creating insecurity," Capt Effah Darteh was quoted in a report by Mynewsgh.

In the latest call, KT Hammond said Prof Atuguba is a professor of law and should know that the Constitution of Ghana frowns on the comment he made.

On Tuesday, March 1, 2022, Prof. Atuguba sad Ghana’s current poor financial situation presents a major threat to national security.

He stated that, coupled with rampant coups in countries close to Ghana, there is a strong possibility for a coup “soon”.

He based his grim prediction about Ghana on an academic study he said he took part in.

Akufo-Addo Government Shivering At Mention Of Coupedw – Security Expert Quizzes

Meanwhile, Security Analyst, Adib Saani, has said it is puzzling how the government becomes highly agitated at the mention of a possible coup in Ghana.

In a post on his Facebook page sighted by Yen.com.gh, the security analyst also said the government risks returning the country to the primitive days when the state controlled behaviour by trying to police what everybody is saying.

“Why is this government so jittery when coup is mentioned? What do they they have to hide? If you are doing the right thing, why shiver? Since when did coup become a taboo word?” he quizzed.

