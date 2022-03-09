The Minority has expressed disappointment in a Supreme Court ruling that will allow the Deputy Speaker to vote in Parliament while presiding

Minority Leader described the ruling on Wednesday as a stab in the growth of multiparty democracy

He also said the ruling is influenced by the judiciary's support for the unpopular E-Levy bill currently in Parliament

The Minority in Parliament has criticised a ruling on Wednesday by the Supreme Court that a Deputy Speaker presiding in Parliament can vote on matters and be counted as part of the quorum for decision-making in the House.

Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, said shortly after the ruling on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, that the ruling is not disappointing, but interference in the globally-accepted parliamentary practice.

“Our attention has been drawn to a very disappointing ruling of the Supreme Court of Ghana which more or less amounts to a judicial interference in time-tested parliamentary practice and established conventions.

“Everywhere in the world, in civilised democracies, including the United Kingdom, the presiding officers vote is discounted. So it is not for nothing that Article 102 provides that a person presiding shall have no original or casting vote…” he said in video published by Joy News.

The Minority Leader also said the ruling clearly shows that there is judicial support for Nana Akufo-Addo’s unpopular E-Levy.

“But what can we do? They are clothed with the mandate and authority to interpret the law. This is a travesty of parliamentary justice and a stab in the growth and development of multi-party constitutional democracy built on the spirit and principles of checks and balances,” he told journalists in Parliament.

Speaker Presiding as Speaker Of Parliament Can Vote

The Supreme Court ruled that a Deputy Speaker – while presiding over proceedings in Parliament – has the right to vote on matters and be counted as part of the quorum for decision-making in the House.

A seven-member Supreme Court bench ruled unanimously that upon a true and proper interpretation of Article 103 and 104 of the 1992 Constitution, a Deputy Speaker who assumes the temporary role as Speaker Parliament does not lose his right to take part in decisions.

State-owned Daily Graphic reports Wednesday, March 9, 2022, that in view of the decision, the apex court held that the passing of the budget on November 30, 2021, in which Mr Joe Osei Owusu (Joe Wise), the First Deputy Speaker, counted himself as part of the quorum, was valid.

