President Nana Akufo-Addo has made a surprise comment about the controversial ruling yesterday by the Supreme Court

The President has commended the ruling as timely and consistent with the constitutional mandate of the judiciary

He said critics of the ruling are mistaken and has called on the public to support the work of the Supreme Court

President Nana Akufo-Addo has said the Supreme Court ruling that now allows deputy speakers to vote while presiding in Parliament is timely.

The President said contrary to criticisms that the ruling amounts to the Judiciary’s interference in the work of Parliament, the ruling aptly demonstrates the principle of checks and balances essential in any democracy.

“All organs of the state including me, as the head of the Executive, are subject to the Constitution. There is nobody or organ in the Ghanaian state that is above the laws of the land.

“To suggest that Parliament should operate without interference is to advocate for the very matter we have tried to avoid, the concentration of power. We have had that experience before and don’t want that,” the President is quoted in report on Citi News.

According to the report, Nana Akufo-Addo made the remarks on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

The President is also reported to have said that the Supreme Court has the sole responsibility of interpreting the law of the land and so claims by the Minority that the ruling constitutes an interference of the work of Parliament is unfounded.

He explained that no one is above the law of the country hence Parliament must respect the ruling of the Supreme Court.

"All organs of the state including me [President Akufo-Addo], as the head of the executive, are subject to the constitution. There is no body or organ in the Ghanaian state that is above the laws of the land. To suggest that Parliament should operate without interference is to advocate for the very matter we have tried to avoid, the concentration of power. We have had that experience before and don't want that," the President said on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

The Supreme Court, in a landmark ruling on Wednesday, March 9, stated that Deputy Speakers of Parliament can take part in voting while presiding over proceedings of the house in the absence of the Speaker of Parliament.

“I am happy that the Supreme Court has unanimously clarified what the constitutional position is. At least we can put this matter to rest and continue with the business. Now that the Supreme Court has pronounced it, we need to put the matter to rest and continue our work.

“Let’s support the Supreme Court to do its work,” he is quoted in the report.

Nana Akufo-Addo made the comments in a media interview on Thursday, March 10, 2022, on the sidelines of Dubai Expo 2020, according to reports.

