Dr Gideon Boako said Dr Bawumia will speak on the economy in April for the first time since the 'public taunts' started at a forum in Cape Coast

Dr Boako said Dr Bawumia will outline the robust solutions the Economic Management Team, believe can solve the economic challenges

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has finally agreed to speak on the ailing Ghanaian economy, setting an April 7 date for a showdown after Ghanaians mocked his long silence.

His spokesperson, Dr Gideon Boako, disclosed yesterday, March 22, 2022, on a local language radio station, Asempa FM, that the vice president would speak at a forum in Cape Coast, the Central Region capital.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia (L) and Dr Gideon Boako. Source: Facebook/@MBawumia

Dr Boako said Dr Bawumia would break his silence by laying out the progressive plans to tackle the numerous economic challenges.

“Dr Mahamudu Bawumia will speak next month, in April 2022, also at a platform somewhere in Cape Coast, for you to see that the Government has rolled out a plan to deal with the issues,” he said.

Last Monday, March 21, former President John Dramani Mahama took a swipe at the vice president's silence on the troubled Ghana economy after similar complaints by a large section of Ghanaians on social media.

According to Mr Mahama, Dr Bawumia had been silent on the economy because the "cedi has arrested him", in reference to a comment by Dr Bawumia in 2020.

In 2020, the vice president grabbed headlines for stating that prudent economic decisions have held the cedi's fall against the dollar at the time, stating that the government had "arrested" the cedi and locked it up.

But a consistent fall of the cedi against the major trading currencies recently, ballooning public debt figures and rampant inflation caused many to ask why the Dr Bawumia, regarded as an astute economist, had not uttered a word on a public platform.

Speaking on Asempa FM on Tuesday, Dr Bawumia's spokesperson dismissed claims that his boss was deliberately running away from commenting on the issues, especially the cedi fall.

Ablakwa Backs Gabby For A National Discussion On Ghana’s Troubled Economy

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and Gabby Otchere-Darko, two politicians on different sides of the political divide, have proposed a national discussion to solve Ghana's current economic problems.

Mr Ablakwa, opposition MP for North Tongu, posted on Monday, March 21, 2022, on Facebook that Ghana's struggling economy needs a solution formulated from a consensus.

"If ever nationalism, consensus, partnership, mutual respect and sincere consultations were needed to move our dear country forward, it is now," Mr Ablakwa posted.

