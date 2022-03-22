Okudzeto Ablakwa and Gabby Otchere-Darko have at different times made a call for a national consensus to solve the economic challenges

Mr Ablakwa took to his Facebook page late last night to say Ghana needed a National Rescue Plan for the economy

Mr Otchere-Darko also made a similar call last week, calling for a national consensus to decide whether Ghana needed to go to the IMF for a bail or pass the E-Levy

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and Gabby Otchere-Darko, two politicians on different sides of the political divide, have proposed a national discussion to solve Ghana's current economic problems.

Mr Ablakwa, opposition MP for North Tongu, posted on Monday, March 21, 2022, on Facebook that Ghana's struggling economy needs a solution formulated from a consensus.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa (L) and Gabby Otchere-Darko are on opposite sides of the political divide. Source: Facebook/@okudzetoablakwa, @gabby.a.otcheredarko

"If ever nationalism, consensus, partnership, mutual respect and sincere consultations were needed to move our dear country forward, it is now," Mr Ablakwa posted.

Mr Ablakwa's view on solving the current economic challenges is similar to a previous one by the president's cousin and governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart, Mr Otchere-Darko.

Last week, Mr Otchere-Darko, known by many as a confidante of President Nana Akufo-Addo, called for a national debate to decide whether Ghana should go to the IMF for a bailout or pass unpopular E-Levy.

In a tweet on Thursday, March 18, 2022, the founder of the pro-governing NPP think tank, Danquah Institute, said Ghana is faced with tough economic decisions because this year started on a wrong note for the country.

In today's post by Mr Ablakwa, he also stressed the need for such a discussion on rescuing the economy to be free from either NPP or NDC agenda.

“Not an NPP/Akufo-Addo agenda or NDC/Mahama agenda. Not the numbers game in Parliament nor if Deputy Speakers should be voting, and definitely not relying on the judiciary to reduce the number of MPs on the side of our opponents so one party can gain an advantage to force down narrow partisan policies," Mr Ablakwa said.

Mr Ablakwa, however, wondered if the current crop of Ghanaian leaders can find the humility, maturity, selflessness, trust for each other and genuine love for the country to put together the 'Ghana Rescue' Plan urgently.

