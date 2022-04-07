Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has said the economic challenges Ghanaians were facing are temporary

Dr Bawumia a packed hall of NPP supporters on Thursday that the Covid pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war dealt a blow to the progress made by the Ghanaian economy

He also said the future looks bright because of the measures being put in place by the Nana Akufo-Addo administration

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has said Ghana's current economic challenges are temporary, explaining that the Covid pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war have dealt significant blows.

After months of silence on the economy, on Thursday, April 7, 2022, the vice president said Ghana was not the only country reeling under the ravages of the Covid and the Russia-Ukraine war.

He indicated, for instance, that the debt-to-GDP ratio rose astronomically globally.

The vice president said Ghana's current challenges would soon blow over because the sound economic policies being instituted. Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

He noted that just one year into the Covid pandemic, governments globally, including Ghana, had spent a whopping $60 trillion to save lives and protect the livelihoods of citizens and ensure businesses stay alive.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

"In the midst of the current challenges, we are putting in place key pillars for the economic transformation of Ghana. Our progress has only temporarily been stalled.

"We may not be where we want to be and we may be buffeted by the winds of the pandemic and the war for yet a little while, but we have made a great start, and together, we will finish what we have started" Dr Bawumia said.

The vice president gave the lecture on the economy to a packed room of NPP supporters and executives at a TESCON event in Cape Coast.

Vice President Bawumia To Finally Speak On Struggling Economy

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, will finally speak on the struggling Ghanaian economy at the National TESCON training and orientation conference.

According to pro governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) news outlets monitored by YEN.com.gh, the vice president's lecture is dubbed "Bawumia Speaks on the Economy."

Dr Bawumia's spokesperson, Dr Gideon Boako, disclosed on March 22, 2022, that the vice president would speak at a forum in Cape Coast after months of taunts by critics for his silence.

Bawumia Speaks On Economy: Ofosu Kwakye Predicts Vice President Will Shirk Responsibility For Hardships

Ahead of the much-anticipated lecture on the economy Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, NDC’s Felix Kwakye Ofosu has predicted that the vice president will shift the blame for the economic hardships.

In a post on Facebook, the former Deputy Information Minister under the John Mahama administration said the NDC is ready to scrutinise everything Dr Bawumia will say at the lecture.

He predicts that Dr Bawumia will run back into hiding after the lecture because of the pressure that will be mounted on him subsequently.

Source: YEN.com.gh