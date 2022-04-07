Ahead of Dr Bawumia's lecture today, Felix Kwakye Ofosu has said the vice president will attempt to neglect responsibility for the economic challenges

Mr Kwakye Ofosu posted on Facebook on Wednesday that that today's lecture will propound false economic theories and cook macroeconomic figures

According to him, the vice president is likely to run back into hiding after the lecture because everything he will say will be scrutinised by the NDC

Ahead of the much-anticipated lecture on the economy Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, NDC’s Felix Kwakye Ofosu has predicted that the vice president will shift the blame for the economic hardships.

In a post on Facebook, the former Deputy Information Minister under the John Mahama administration said the NDC is ready to scrutinise everything Dr Bawumia will say today.

He predicts that Dr Bawumia will run back into hiding after the lecture because of the pressure that will be mounted on him subsequently.

He said the vice president, as head of the Nana Akufo-Addo government’s Economic Management Team, did a lousy job managing the economy.

He cited ballooning public debts, high budget deficit, dangerous debt to GDP ratio and the cedi depreciation as some of the harmful outcomes of Dr Bawumia’s stewardship.

“In light of this, expect him to be limited to ridiculous excuse-making to shirk responsibility for the economic catastrophe and the falsification of economic theories in an attempt to explain away his disastrous performance as the very worst Head of the Economic Management Team,” he predicts.

He then concluded: “He will run back into his favourite rat hole because we will be ready.”

