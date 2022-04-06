The vice president's most anticipated lecture on the economy finally comes off tomorrow in Cape Coast

The economy lecture is dubbed "Bawumia Speaks on the Economy" and would climax the National TESCON training conference

Dr Bawumia is expected to lay out "progressive plans" to tackle the numerous economic challenges facing Ghana

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, will finally speak on the struggling Ghanaian economy at the National TESCON training and orientation conference.

According to pro governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) news outlets monitored by YEN.com.gh, the vice president's lecture is dubbed "Bawumia Speaks on the Economy."

First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo (M) will be special guest of honour. The Lecture is organised by NPP Youth Wing led by Nana Boakye (R). Source: Instagram/@fillaboyzdotcom

Dr Bawumia's spokesperson, Dr Gideon Boako, disclosed on March 22, 2022, that the vice president would speak at a forum in Cape Coast after months of taunts by critics for his silence.

Dr Boako said Dr Bawumia would break his silence by laying out progressive plans to tackle the numerous economic challenges.

"Dr Mahamudu Bawumia will speak next month, in April 2022, also at a platform somewhere in Cape Coast, for you to see that the Government has rolled out a plan to deal with the issues," he said when Asempa FM spoke to him on the phone.

In 2020, the vice president grabbed headlines for stating that prudent economic decisions have held the cedi's fall against the dollar at the time, stating that the government had "arrested" the cedi and locked it up.

But a consistent fall of the cedi against the major trading currencies recently, ballooning public debt figures and rampant inflation caused many to ask why Dr Bawumia, regarded as an astute economist, had not uttered a word on a public platform.

Top party executives like the National Chairman of the NPP, Freddy Blay; General Secretary, John Boadu; National Youth Organiser, Henry Nana Boakye; and head of Danquah Institute, Dr Antoinette Tsiboe-Darko, will be present at tomorrow's anticipated event.

The lecture will be held at Pentecost Convention Centre (Millennium City) in Kasoa Yesukrom, Central Region.

First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo will be the special guest of honour.

Time For ‘Economics Wizard’ Bawumia To Demonstrate Leadership But He Has Gone Comatose – Minority Mocks

The Minority MPs are mocking Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, saying he has gone into a deep sleep when his often-hyped economics wizardry is needed to solve current economic challenges.

At a press conference on Friday, March 18, 2022, Ranking Member on the Energy Committee in Parliament, John Jinapor, blamed the vice president for leading President Nana Akufo-Addo’s Economic Management Team to failure.

“The economic management team under Dr Bawumia has failed woefully…the vice president has gone into comatose. He is nowhere to be found.

“This is the time he has to demonstrate leadership. This is the time government must show it cares for the people. All we hear government do is whining and whining and whining,” he said in a video sighted by YEN.com.gh.

