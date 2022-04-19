Minority MPs have run to the Supreme Court to block the implementation of the E-Levy on May 1

Haruna Iddrisu, Okudzeto Ablakwa and Mahama Ayariga want the Court to stop the GRA from going ahead with plans to start charging the tax next month

The MPs among other things say implementation of the controversial Electronic Transactions Levy will trigger irreparable harm to millions of Ghanaians

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Some legislators from the Minority group have filed an injunction at the Supreme Court against the May 1 implementation date for the Electronic Transactions Levy (E-Levy).

North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa; Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu, and MP for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga, want the highest court of the land to restrain the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) from going ahead with the implementation plans.

The three contend, among other reasons, that implementation of the controversial E-Levy will trigger irreparable harm to millions of Ghanaians.

L-R: Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Haruna Iddrisu and Mahama Ayariga

Source: Instagram

The suit against the Attorney General also challenges the circumstances under which the House approved the bill and later assented to by President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

According to snippets of the suit sighted by the YEN.com.gh, the MPs also argue that Parliament did not have the adequate number of at least half of members present when the bill was put before the House for consideration and approval.

Counsel for the MPs, Godwin Kudzo Tameklo, on Tuesday, April 19 2022, filed an interlocutory injunction against the implementation of the tax until the final determination of the substantive case.

The MPs said since the crux of a stay of execution filed earlier against the new tax is premised on their claim that an illegality was committed in passage of the bill in Parliament, its implementation before the case is determined will create problems.

E-Levy: Minority File Stay Of Execution Against New Tax And 'Blocks' Akufo-Addo From Signing Bill Into Law

Minority in Parliament has filed a Stay of Execution on the passage of the E-Levy bill, effectively blocking President Akufo-Addo from signing it into law.

YEN.com.gh sources within the Minority NDC MPs explain that the suit's details will be made public tomorrow, March 30, 2022.

Already, the Minority has followed through on an earlier threat to challenge the bill's passage on Tuesday by a one-sided Parliament, citing illegality.

Source: YEN.com.gh