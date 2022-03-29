The Minority has filed a stay of execution at the Supreme Court against the E-Levy bill after it was passed today

The suit therefore prevents President Nana Akufo-Addo from assenting the bill to be come a law

The Minority is also challenging the legality of the bill's passage because the it was passed by 136 MPs instead of 138 MPs

YEN.com.gh sources within the Minority NDC MPs explain that the suit's details will be made public tomorrow, March 30, 2022.

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta (L) has come under criticism for sponsoring the controversial E-Levy bill in Parliament. Source: UGC

Already, the Minority has followed through on an earlier threat to challenge the bill's passage on Tuesday by a one-sided Parliament, citing illegality.

YEN.com.gh has sighted snippets of the suit filed at the Supreme Court by Haruna Iddrisu, Mahama Ayariga and Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa challenging the bill's passage.

The suit is praying the apex court to declare that, consistent with its ruling last month, "138 Members of Parliament out of 275 Members of Parliament and not 137 Members of Parliament" are required to vote on a bill like the E-Levy.

The Minority MPs, led by their leader, Haruna Iddrisu, told journalists that 136 MPs could not pass the controversial bill following a recent ruling by the Supreme Court.

After a long absence, the bill was secretly returned to Parliament today, March 29, 2022, and after fierce attempts to block voting, the Minority MPs walked out of Parliament.

The walkout set the stage for only 136 MPs on the Majority side to pass the bill.

Haruna Iddrisu explained that for the bill to be duly passed, at least 138 MPs needed to have voted on it.

"I'm using 137 because conspicuously, everybody in the world and Ghana knows the Honourable Adwoa Safo was not present and, therefore, you had 137.

"We know that there was an ambulance within the precincts of Parliament but the person who is purported to have been in the ambulance was not present in the chamber for the purpose of exercising a vote. Therefore, every decision that they took with 136 flies against the ruling of the Supreme Court," Mr Iddrisu stressed.

E-Levy: These 5 Transactions Will Be Affected By The New 1.5% Tax

After Ghana’s Parliament passed the controversial 1.5% E-levy tax bill today, Tuesday, March 29, 2022, YEN.com.gh brings you the five central transactions that the new tax will affect.

According to the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, the new levy will affect five principal transactions, key among them mobile money transactions.

The transactions that the tax will affect are as follows: Mobile money transfers between accounts on the same electronic money issuer (EMI) Mobile money transfers from an account on one EMI to a recipient on another EMI Transfers from bank accounts to mobile money accounts Transfer from mobile money accounts to bank accounts Bank transfers on a digital platform or application which originate from a bank account belonging to an individual to another individual

Source: YEN.com.gh