Serwaa Broni's allegations against President Nana Akufo-Addo has taken a political twist as the NDC Caucus wades in

The opposition party has said the claims against the president are so "scandalous" they cannot be ignored

The NDC Caucus said in a statement issued on Tuesday that a request has been made for the full video of the broadcast on which the allegations were made

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Caucus in Parliament has released a statement on a series of scandalous allegations by Serwaa Broni against President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Known in private life as Evelyn Aidoo, Serwaa Broni burst onto social media with damning allegations against the president in the later part of 2021.

In October last year, she grabbed the attention of millions of Ghanaians, mostly on social media, when she alleged in a live Facebook post that the president allegedly used operatives of National Security to stage a robbery on her for refusing to give in to his sexual advances.

Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu has said the allegations are scandalous and has said the NDC Caucus in Parliament will soon announce its decision. Source: Instagram/@fillaboyzdotcom.

In her latest interview with controversial US-based broadcaster Kevin Taylor, on March 29, 2022, but was published on many sites Sunday, April 17, 2022, she made more damning allegations.

She told Kevin Taylor that her case docket on the attack seemed to have vanished from the CID headquarters because she had not been contacted about the progress of investigations for many months.

She said Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, for instance, was head of CID at the time of the incident and expected her and other bigwigs in government in the security service to contact her legal team with answers.

Reacting to the new allegations, the NDC caucus in Parliament has said Kevin Taylor has been contacted for a copy of the interview that grabbed the attention of millions of Ghanaians.

The opposition party has said it will soon make public actions it intends to take on the allegations.

“The caucus will very soon convey to Ghanaians the actions to be taken on the basis of the outcome of the ongoing legal analysis of the matter,” the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, said in .

