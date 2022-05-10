A bishop of the Methodist Church has said John Dramani Mahama will never become president of Ghana again

Bishop Stephen Bosomtwi-Ayensu's comments follow Mr Mahama's promise to repeal the E-Levy if he is re-elected in 2025

Bishop Bosomtwi-Ayensu believes the E-Levy is important for the struggling Ghanaian economy and hence someone like John Mahama must support it

A bishop has said former President John Mahama’s promise to cancel E-Levy if re-elected will never come to pass because he will never become president again.

Stephen Richard Bosomtwi-Ayensu, a former Methodist Bishop of Obuasi, is reported to have said that John Mahama will never get another opportunity to rule the country.

Stephen Richard Bosomtwi-Ayensu (M) is former Methodist Bishop of Obuasi. Source: Facebook/@JDMahama

Source: Facebook

According to a Joy News report, the Bishop made the comment when he addressed journalists at the 25th Synod of The Methodist Church at the Mount Zion Methodist Church in Obuasi.

The former bishop, known for his outspoken character, also expressed disappointment in Mr Mahama for promising to cancel the E-Levy.

Rev Bosomtwi-Ayensu further reiterated that the country’s predicaments will take only wise economic decisions such as the e-levy to get the country out of the doldrums.

He is convinced that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is on the right track to get the nation back on track and should not be distracted by such comments from the former president.

“The wrecks and shocks of the pandemic, which the Russia-Ukraine war has deepened, are clear. We should all endeavour to pay the e-levy so the government could use the accrued money for development,” the Joy News report quoted Rev Bosomtwi-Ayensu.

The comments by Bosomtwi-Ayensu has riled many in the camp of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) who are confident of unseating the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) led by Nana Akufo-Addo.

NDC lawyer, Edudzi Tameklo, has said the comments by Bosomtwi-Ayensu points him out as a clear NPP propagandist "whose shrill interventions in the political discourse are aimed solely at giving the NPP undue advantage."

E-Levy: John Mahama Promises To Repeal Act In 2025

YEN.com.gh previously reported that former president Mahama has assured that the next elected government of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in 2025 will repeal the E-Levy Act.

In his address to Ghanaians under the theme Ghana At A Crossroads Monday, May 2, 2022, he reiterated that the NDC is not against taxes in principle but described the Electronic Transfer Levy Act, 2022 (Act 1075) as ''distortionary and burdensome''.

''We in the NDC do not oppose taxation as a principle. We'll not be pretentious and couch fanciful slogans to condemn the principle of taxation like the NPP did in the past. We are, however, implacably opposed to distortionary and burdensome taxes like the E-Levy that only forces Ghanaians to endure more sufferings,'' he said.

