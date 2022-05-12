Dr Okoe Boye has earned the wrath of some people on social media for a tweet that suggests he openly supports Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as president

He called the wife of the vice president, Samira, the "future First Lady," prompting scalding comments online

His comment comes on the back of a fierce battle and bickering among NPP presidential hopefuls who wish to lead the governing party in the 2024 general elections

Newly appointed Acting CEO of the National Health Insurance Authority, Dr Bernard Okoe Boye, has openly supported Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s bid to lead the NPP as a presidential candidate.

The race for the governing party's presidential candidate for the 2024 elections has become so heated that the president had to order his appointees to focus on work or resign to continue campaigning.

President Nana Akufo-Addo in December last year, bluntly warned his ministers aspiring to succeed him to focus on the job or quit now to pursue presidential ambitions.

Already, there is serious bickering between the Bawumia and Alan Kyerematen camps over who is most deserving to succeed Nana Akufo-Addo, whose second term ends in 2024. Experts and the leadership of the party have warned against open support for a candidate ahead of the party’s congress to elect a flagbearer.

However, in perhaps an innocent post on Twitter, Dr Okoe Boye referred to the wife of Dr Bawumia as “future First Lady”, a reference many believe shows he backs Bawumia’s bid.

The former MP for Ledzokuku, tweeted on Thursday, May 12, 2022, “My big sister, my friend, my future First Lady. With Him, nothing is impossible @SBawumia”, prompting comments that he may be making enemies in the camps of Alan and others.

Apart from Dr Bawumia and Alan Kyerematen, Agric Minister, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto and former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko have also made firm strides to lead the party in 2024.

Dr Okoe Boye’s tweet has received mixed reactions.

Morgan, tweeting @morgangamel, commented “False hope”.

Another person tweeting @Kondi822 said “God I curse this statement from this man. Future first what?. Let her enjoy what she has now.”

Abdul Rahim Lee @AbdulRahimLee3, commented “Vhim”

Some of the comments even attacked Dr Okoe Boye's person.

