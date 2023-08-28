An NPP flagbearer aspirant, Boakye Agyarko, has called the format of the NPP Super Delegates Congress a waste of time

Agyarko said there could have been a more efficient way of selecting the top five presidential aspirants in the NPP

Agyarko finished fifth in the NPP Super Delegates Congress election alongside Francis Addai Nimoh

Boakye Agyarko, a flagbearer hopeful of the NPP, has criticised the format of the Super Delegates Congress intended to select the final five flagbearer aspirants.

Agyarko described the super delegates election as a “bloody waste of time.”

In Agyarko's comments to the media after the congress, he noted that the intent of the Super Delegates Congress to whittle down the candidates was still laudable.

However, Agyarko said there could be more efficient ways to select the final five.

“So if today three people get positive number and the rest get zero, next week the party is going to run another election to select two to join the three. To me, it is a bloody waste of time. There is a more statistical way of doing it to make sure it is done once and for all but be that as it may, it is where we are.”

Run-off for Agyarko and Addai Nimoh

A tie between Francis Addai Nimoh and former energy minister Boakye Agyarko left the positions in the final five of the New Patriotic Party flagbearer race undecided.

The two tied for the final spot with nine votes each and will contest in a run-off on September 2, 2023.

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia won the vote by a landslide, with 629 votes, representing 68.15%, followed by Kennedy Agyapong with 132 votes, representing 14.30%.

A former Minister of Trades and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, came third with 95 votes, representing 10.29%.

Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto came fourth with 36 votes, representing 4.01%.

Akufo-Addo confident in next flagbearer

Ahead of the Super Delegates Congress, YEN.com.gh reported that President Nana Akufo-Addo said the NPP’s next flagbearer will steer Ghana out of the economic crisis under his current administration.

Speaking to the press during the NPP Super Delegates Congress, he expressed hope that the NPP will rally behind the new flagbearer.

He further reiterated his neutrality in the NPP flagbearer race, saying he has not endorsed any candidate.

