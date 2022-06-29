Some young members of the NPP are seeking to make their first attempt to enter Parliament in 2024

Sammy Awuku, Baba Taufig, and Chief Hanan will seek to wrestle different parliamentary seats during NPP primaries in 2023

The three aspiring MPs preparing to make a big announcement about their intentions in the coming days

After NPP failed to secure a clear majority in Parliament during the 2020 elections, some young party members have been rumoured to be making firm strides toward the Legislature.

L-R: Sammy Awuku, Baba Taufiq and Hanan Abdul-Wahab. Source: UGC

Reports sighted by YEN.com.gh suggests that the CEO of the National Lottery Authority (NLA) Sammy Awuku will be looking to unseat Oheneba Dokua Asiamah-Adjei from the Akropong constituency.

The seat is already for the governing NPP, but GhanaWeb reports that the outgoing National Youth Organiser of the party feels the seat will be secured in his hands.

Also, the current Public Relations Officer of the Energy Ministry, Kwasi Obeng-Fosu, popularly known as BT or Baba Taufic, is believed to be eyeing the Adentan Constituency seat in the Greater Accra Region.

Reports indicate that party delegates favour his candidature because he has worked hard to endear himself to both sides of the political divide over the years. His nickname, “Homeboy”, reflects his grassroots support.

Baba Tauffic boasts of enormous political experience. He was NPP Youth Organiser when Yaw Buaben Asamoa won the Adentan seat in 2016.

Although Mr Asamoa lost the seat to NDC’s Adamu Ramadan in 2020, Baba Tauffic is hopeful of reclaiming the seat for the NPP.

Also, the current CEO of the National Food Buffer Stock Company (NAFCO) Hanan Abdul-Wahab has been warming up to contest the Pusiga seat.

Chief Hanan, as he’s popularly called, was a member of the campaign teams of the Northern and Upper East Regions and the Bawku Central Constituency for the 2020 elections.

He has a long history of logistical support for the party in the Upper East Region.

Due to his benevolence, he is tipped to be the first candidate to win the Pusiga seat for the NPP. Reports say he is resourceful and understands the local politics of the area.

The NPP will hold its crucial presidential and parliamentary primaries in 2023 and the team that would seek to 'Break the Eight' would be unveiled.

