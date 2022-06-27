An investigative report has faulted one of Nana Akufo-Addo's ministers for awarding huge contracts to his close relatives

The report by Joy News alleged that Deputy Sanitation Minister Amidu Issahaku Chinnia of awarded contracts to a company registered to his brother, cousin and personal driver

In 2019, the company won a GH¢12.6 million road contract from the Upper West Regional Coordinating Council when Mr Chinnia was deputy regional minister

A new investigative report has accused Nana Akufo-Addo's Deputy Sanitation Minister Amidu Issahaku Chinnia of awarding contracts worth millions of cedis to a company registered in the names of his brother, cousin, and personal driver.

According to the Joy News report, the close relatives of the deputy minister won state contracts at the Upper West Regional Coordinating Council during his tenure as Deputy Regional Minister.

In the report published on Monday, June 27, 2022, Batuowiisi Company Limited was set up in 2017 barely a month after Mr Chinnia’s appointment, but in the same year, it won a GH¢2.6 million Planting for Food and Jobs contract.

The company was again awarded a GH¢12.6 million road contract in 2019 by the Upper West Regional Coordinating Council.

According to the report by Joy News, documents show that on July 22, 2019, Batuowiisi Company Limited was awarded a contract by the Upper West Regional Coordinating Council to rehabilitate a 5.7-kilometre selected town roads in Tumu. The contract sum was over GH¢12 million.

The Batuowiisi Company Limited was supposed to have gone to the site on November 22, 2019, but the firm issued its notice to commence work on the same day for commencement on December 5, 2019, and complete the road projects on June 4 2021.

Eight weeks after the commencement date, the company allegedly failed to commence work, contrary to its schedule, the report said.

The report said during a visit to Tumu, the bridges remain flooded and partially buried under weeds. The culverts were choked with silt and weeds. It has left in its trail dissatisfaction and agony to the many traders who ply their trade in Tumu in the Sissala East district. The Upper West Department of Urban Roads office pegs progress of work at less than two percent.

Nashiru Nashara, a trader says the current state of the road is affecting their business.

This assertion was corroborated by a middle-aged trader, Mumuni Maria. She is appalled by the state of the roads and wants swift government intervention.

The contract was awarded to Batuowiisi barely three months after the roads and highways ministry issued the company with a certificate to commence work, the report said.

