Four persons have been arrested for photographing their ballots during the Parliamentary primary in Odododiodioo

The electoral commission had noted before the election that no one should photograph their ballot

The parliamentary primary in Odododiodioo was postponed from 2023 after legal action by an aspirant

Police picked up four persons for using their phones to photograph their ballots during the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary primary in Odododiodio.

Over 2,300 delegates are choosing a parliamentary candidate for Odododiodio after earlier polls were postponed.

Odododiodio is a known election hot spot. Source: Getty Images

The contestants are Nii Okai Laryea and Kotey Ashie.

The NDC Chairman for Odododiodio, Paul Laryea, confirmed the arrests to Citi News.

The electoral commission had explicitly announced before the election that no one should photograph their ballot.

The polls came off after the dismissal of an interlocutory injunction application filed by a disqualified candidate, Michael Nii Yarboi Anan.

Annan was found not to have been an active party member at the constituency level for the four years as mandated.

The current Odododiodio MP, Edwin Nii Lantey Vanderpuye, will not seek to re-enter Parliament in the 2024 election.

Vanderpuye has been in Parliament since 2013.

During the vetting process for candidates to replace him on October 13, 2023, chaos broke out because some angry NDC supporters accused the vetting committee of being unfair.

A journalist with Citi FM was also assaulted during the chaos that erupted during the vetting.

In a video showing the chaos, some NDC supporters smashed chairs and destroyed property.

Peace Council warns NDC against election violence

In another YEN.com.gh report, the immediate ex-chairman of the National Peace Council, Most Rev. Emmanuel Asante, warned the NDC it won’t be allowed to jeopardise the country's peace amid the political tensions.

The party, he said, must stop inciting supporters onto the streets and follow the laid down legal channels to resolve electoral disputes.

