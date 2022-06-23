All is set for the governing NPP's national executive elections slated for July 15 to July 17 in Accra

A total of 47 aspirants will be vying for eight positions like such as national chairman, general secretary, among others

The National Elections Committee of the party is chaired by Peter Mac Manu, a statement released on Thursday said

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Some 47 aspirants have been approved by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to contest for various positions in the party's national executive elections.

Flag of the NPP and inflated elephant dummy. Source: Facebook/@newpatrioticparty.org

Source: Facebook

A memorandum issued by the party on Thursday said although 49 aspirants picked forms to contest in the elections, two later backed down from the contest.

"Two prospective aspirants for the position of National Women Organizer and National Youth Organizer, i.e. Abena Osei Bonsu and Klinsman Karikari Mensah Tumfuor respectively have rescinded their decisions to contest," the statement said.

The memo was signed by its Secretary to the National Elections Committee, Evans Nimako.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

"The National Elections Committee of the chaired by Peter Mac Manu, after extensive discussions with the prospective candidates and the interrogation of their documents has recommended the following persons to participate in the upcoming national officers' elections slated for 15th -17th July at the Accra Sports Stadium in the Greater Accra Region," the statement added.

The Electoral Commission (EC) will supervise balloting for positions on the Ballot Paper on Monday, June 27, 2022, at 10 am.

Aspirants are to come on their own or their dedicated Agents.

The venue will be at the National Headquarters, Asylum Down.

Below is the full list of aspirants approved to contest the elections:

Chairperson

1. Joseph Ayikoi Otoo

2. Stephen Ayensu Ntim

3. Stephen Asamoah-Boateng

4. George Kwabena Abankwa-Yeboah

5. Prof. Christopher Ameyaw-Ekumfi

6. Akwasi Osei-Adjei

7. Gifty Ama Asantewa Ayeh

8. Sammy Crabbe

General Secretary

1. John Boadu

2. Justin Kodua Frimpong

3. Iddrisu Musah

4. Frederick Opare Ansah

5. Charles Bissue

6. Ramseyer Ahmed Agyeman-Prempeh

Vice Chairpersons

1. Rita Talata Asobayire

2. Nuworsu Ken-Wuud E.

3. Kiston Akomeng Kissi

4. Derek Kwaku Nkansah

5. Michael Omari Wadie

6. McJewels J. Annan

7. Ismael Yahuza

8. Danquah Smith Buttey

9. Edmond Peprah

10. Alhaji Masawudu Osman

Treasurer

1. Collins Nuamah

2. Dr. Charles Dwamena

3. Yussif Tedam

4. Eileen Mary Posch Oduro

Organizer

1. Henry Nana Boakye

2. Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover

3. Eric Amoako Twum

4. Bright Essilfie-Kumi

5. Seth Adu-Adjei

6. Nana Owusu Fordjour

Women's Organizer

1 Kate Gyamfua

2 Ellen Ama Daaku

3 Hajia Sawudatu Saeed

NPP National Elections Memo 2022. Source: UGC

Source: UGC

Nasara Coordinator

1. Abdul Aziz Haruna Futa

2 Issaka Muaza Kunata

3. Awal Mohammed

4. Sulemana Alhassan Atakpo

5. Abdul Rahman Diallo

6. Haruna Ismael

7. Haruna Maiga

Youth Organizer

1. Abanga Fusani Yakubu

2. Salam Mohammed Mustapha

3. Prince Kamal Gumah

4. Michael Osei Boateng

NPP National Executive Elections memo. Source: UGC

Source: UGC

Freddy Blay pushes for Bawumia-Alan ticket for 2024 general elections

YEN.com.gh reported in a previous story that the National Chairman of the governing NPP Freddy Blay is pushing for a Bawumia-Alan ticket for the 2024 general elections.

According to the NPP chairman, that is the party’s best option going into the crucial elections.

Mr. Blay would be the second influential person in the governing party pushing for an Alan-Bawumia Ticket. Former communications director of the party Nana Akomea has also publicly declared support for uniting Vice President Dr. Mahumudu Bawumia and Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh