Security Analyst Professor Kwesi Aning has commended former President John Mahama as a tolerant former head of state

Prof Aning said although he criticised Mr Mahama heavily, he never worried about possible repercussions

Speaking at a lecture to honour late former president John Evans Atta Mills, Prof Aning said leaders must be tolerant of divergent views on issues of national security

Security Analyst Professor Kwesi Aning has celebrated former president John Mahama’s tolerance, revealing that he went to bed without concerns after criticising him.

L-R: John Mahama and Prof Kwesi Aning.

Source: UGC

The Director at the Faculty of Academic Affairs & Research at the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC) said improving national security was about leaders being tolerant of different ideas and opinions. In his view, the former president John Mahama embodied these characteristics.

The astute security analyst showered these accolades on the former president while delivering an address at the John Evans Atta Mills Memorial Lecture for Central and Western Regions.

“I want to celebrate and salute former President John Mahama. I criticised him, and he knows it. I never spared him. But I also slept soundly.

“I criticised the former president so much that every time he came to the Kofi Annan Peacekeeping Training Centre, he said, ‘Let me see if Kwesi is there so that I can recognise him, so he doesn’t criticise me’. So, thank you very much,” he said about the former president who was seated among the guest.

Ghana's security situation

In his speech, Prof Aning said Ghana needs to consciously work towards improving its national security. He urged state security institutions to be responsive to the public and transparent.

In his estimation, Ghana’s security forces are not on top of their mandate to protect citizens. He said the security forces are instead putting greater fear among citizens. He cited the Ejura, Nkoransa, and most recent national protests.

He said good governance must manage diversity and be tolerant of diversity, criticism, and alternative viewpoints.

Professor Aning said transparency and participatory governance is essential for the public to engage with, question, and hold elected officials accountable. He said Professor John Evans Atta Mills stood out in all of these.

