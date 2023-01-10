The Minister of Food and Agriculture is expected to hold a crunch meeting with President Nana Akufo-Addo

The meeting is expected to discuss the resignation of Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto who is expected to pursue his presidential ambition

His resignation comes days after Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen also announced his resignation from the Akufo-Addo-led government

Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, the Minister of Food and Agriculture is expected to also tender his resignation from the Akufo-Addo-led government.

Ahead of that resignation, the Minister is expected to hold a crunch meeting with the president to discuss his impending move.

Akufo-Addo To Hold Crunch Meeting With Agric Minister On January 10

Multiple news reports say the meeting will take place later today, January 10, 2022.

A report on myjoyonline did not give the rationale behind the Minister’s move but he’s widely considered to be lacing his boots to contest the governing New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) flagbearer slot.

“We are told that there has been verbal communication regarding this matter so it is not a surprise to President Akufo-Addo. But what we are picking up is that at 2 pm when he meets the President, he will formally announce his resignation,” Presidential Affairs Correspondent of Joy News/Joy FM, Elton John Brobbey is quoted to have said.

The expected move of the minister comes days after Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen also announced his resignation from the Akufo-Addo-led government to enable him also pursue his presidential ambition.

Ofori-Atta appointed Caretaker Minister For Trade Ministry As Akufo-Addo Accepts Alan Kyerematen’s Resignation

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ken Ofori-Atta, the minister of finance had been given an additional responsibility at the Ministry of Trade and Industry. This follows the resignation of Alan Kyerematen from that portfolio.

A statement issued and signed by the Director of Communications at the presidency, Eugene Arhin in announcing the latest appointment of the president also officially accepted Alan’s resignation.

The statement dated Friday, January 6, 2023, said Ofori-Atta will act in that stead till a substantive appointment is made.

