Adwoa Safo has accused unnamed people in the governing NPP and in Parliament of a political witch hunt

She said there appears to be a deliberate attempt to make her look bad in the eyes of the public as she takes care of a family emergency in the United States

The MP has been absent from Parliament for more than six months, breaking parliamentary rules on absenteeism

The embattled MP for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has alleged that for some time now, she has been a victim of a political witch hunt by some members of NPP and Parliament.

The absentee MP and Minister for Gender, Children, and Social Protection has been dragged before the Privileges Committee of Parliament for her long absence from the house without permission.

She was referred to the committee with two other MPs who had flouted Parliament's rules on absenteeism. However, she was the only one who failed to honour numerous invitations to explain why she had not represented her people consistently for 21 days.

Sarah Adwoa Safo is MP for Dome Kwabenya. Source: Facbook/@Parliament.of.Ghana

But in a long post on her Facebook page about the just-ended New Patriotic Party national executive election, she said the elections reminded her of her past efforts.

"In the last few months that I have been away from official duties, albeit not intentionally, I have become a victim of a sustained political witch hunt by certain elements in the NPP and Parliament to achieve their own parochial goals," she alleged.

The Dome-Kwabenya MP said the attacks on her are baffling because as a female politician, she has for years served the party and Parliament, however, the only time she has needed time off to take care of personal businesses has been misconstrued.

She said she has served the governing Party diligently both in government and in opposition and has at all times put her family's fortunes at the Party's disposal.

"At no time have my family, nor I withheld anything of ours from our great Party, yet today, I am conveniently being called a traitor and all manner of names with several schemes being put to play and employed to oust me from my position as MP and Minister.

She said it was about time the governing party forged ahead with a united front for victory in 2024.

