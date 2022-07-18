A close associate of the president has hinted at a possible ministerial shuffle between now and 2024

Gabby Otchere-Darko said while the reshuffle is imminent, the president would do as he deems fit

President Nana Akufo-Addo has not reshuffled his ministers since 2017 when he assumed office despite numerous calls

Gabby Otchere-Darko, a confidante of President Nana Akufo-Addo, has said while a ministerial reshuffle is imminent between now and 2024, the president will do as he deems appropriate.

The founder of the pro-New Patriotic Party (NPP) Danquah Institute told Accra-based Citi News that the president would make the best decision in the country's interest.

"Clearly, between now and 2024, the need [for a reshuffle] will arise. And some may say the need is now. He will listen, he will look at what he wants to do, what he's getting from his ministers, what he's not getting from them, and make the right decision," he said.

Gabby Otchere-Darko (L) and Nana Akufo-Addo. Source: UGC/@GabbyDarko, Getty Images.

Source: UGC

Mr Otchere-Darko, a respected member of the governing party, said that despite the public push for the president to reshuffle his ministers, he would only do so if it is important.

"He is one president who is not quick to reshuffle. But I believe, if, in his wisdom, he sees that there's a need to reshuffle [I'm sure he will make the right decision]," he said.

Calls for reshuffle

For a long time, there have been calls for the president to reshuffle his ministers because some of them had become complacent. A pro-NPP group joined many Ghanaians to express dismay that since the president assumed office in 2017, he had not reshuffled his ministers.

In April this year, the group called on the president to reshuffle his ministers because some of them were not delivering on their mandate.

The group, which is made up of known senior members of the NPP in the Volta Region, said it was time for the president to inject new energy into his administration to boost the party's chances in 2024.

EC determined to prevent some Ghanaians from voting - John Mahama

YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that former President John Mahama has said the alleged plan by the Electoral Commission (EC) to compile new voters register with only the Ghana Card as identification will disenfranchise a section of the voting public.

The former president, seeking to return to the Presidency in 2024, said the EC was deliberately making it difficult for citizens to participate in elections.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of a Minority Caucus workshop in the Volta Region on Sunday, July 17, 2022, the current administration led by President Nana Akufo-Addo was controlling many state institutions, including the EC.

Source: YEN.com.gh