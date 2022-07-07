Legendary Ghanaian hiplife musician, Reggie Rockstone, has revealed that it is his own people who have shown him the most disrespect

He hinted that some industry players, as well as fans, told him that he has not done any remarkable thing for the Ghanaian music industry

He further stated that he gets the most respect and reverence from Nigerians and that they are the ones who appreciate his craft

Legendary Ghanaian hiplife musician, Reggie Rockstone, has disclosed that the only time he was ever disrespected in his career was by Ghanaians.

Reggie Rockstone. Photo Source: @reggierockstone711

In an interview with Andy Dosty, he noted that his own people who were in the Ghanaian music industry as well as some fans in the country, claimed he has never done anything remarkable for the music industry.

“The only disrespect I ever got was from my own people,” said Reggie Rockstone. “Ghanaians after how many years turned around and said I was nothing… I didn’t do anything."

“Hiplife Grandpapa,” and “Originator of Hiplife,” as he is affectionately called by many, spoke with so much pain. He acknowledged that Nigerians appreciate him as well as his craft.

“Nigerians always showed me respect. In Nigeria, from the airport, I am treated like a king.”

The CEO of Rockz Waakye was responding to questions from the host about whether he felt disrespected by some industry players who refused to feature him in the newly released Netflix documentary dubbed ‘Afrobeats: The Backstory’.

In the documentary, some musicians who featured claimed Reggie Rockstone started the style of music in 1999. However, the ‘Agoo!’ crooner clarified that he burst into the music scene back in 1993.

Speaking on the Netflix documentary, Rockstone opined that the ‘Afrobeats: The Backstory’ documentary will encourage Ghanaians to also share the story about the origin of Ghanaian music.

However, the Hiplife Grandpapa was grateful that his name and music journey was featured in the much-anticipated documentary.

