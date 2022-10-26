Brigette Otoo's husband has fired shots at people who feel Ga traditional rites are archaic

Dr Evans Tetteh Ago have asked non-indigenes of Ga who feel a scheduled curfew as part of traditional funeral rites for a chief is backward should pack their bags and return to the hometowns

His comments on Twitter has generated a storm of mixed reactions on the social media platform

Twitter has been buzzing with mixed reactions to a controversial post by husband of Brigette Otoo, Dr Evans Tetteh Ago.

The popular TV personality’s husband took on people who were criticising a scheduled 7pm to 12 am blackout in Tema and its environs as part of the final funeral rites of late Ga chief, Osonnaa Nii Adjei Kraku.

Residents within the catchment area have also been asked to remain indoors within that period.

Dr Evans Tetteh Ago believes Ga tradition must be respected. Source: UGC

While some people felt the curfew was unnecessary and archaic, Dr Ago disagrees.

“The final funeral rites of the late Tema Mantse, Nii Agyei Krakue II begins today with the first Faa Foo (River crossing). Just stay home between 7pm-12am. If you think our culture is archaic, pack your things and go back to your hometown,” he tweeted on Tuesday, October 26, 2022.

Reactions to Dr Ago's Go Back To Your Hometown Tweet

Not everyone has taken kindly to the comment by the husband of the outspoken TV personality.

Francis Kokutse, tweeting @fkokutse said:

"We have become cosmopolitan, is it not about time we changed some of these cultural practices? We can just offer a once-for-all sacrifice to plead with the gods to change, because of our current circumstances."

Mr. Nas tweeting @1957_Rick said:

"Nobody has any issue na rest. Do your funeral as you please. This no be competition."

Prof. ManTaya tweeting @GhanaMyHome said:

"I learnt markets and shops have to be closed on Friday and Saturday. How progressive is this directive?"

But many others felt the curfew and blackout were justified because traditional rites are consistent with the demands of every culture.

Delali, tweeting @gervin_dk said:

"Those calling archaic were enthralled by Queen Elizabeth's funeral proceedings but have an issue with this."

Calvinn| tweeting at @Calvinn4429 said:

"When you get to your hometown then your tell your chiefs this. You people come on here just to talk anyhow."

Tactical Ten Hag!!United 'll be great again tweeting @HatekahShine said:

"The owner of Tema has spoken. Simple! Dr I greet oo"

Tema Residents Ordered To Stay Indoors Ahead Of Total Blackout

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported related story that the Tema General Hospital has told its staff on night duty that due to the scheduled blackout, they must report earlier.

The hospital has asked its staff scheduled for the night shift to report to work by 5pm local time.

“This is to enable the staff who will be handing over and those taking up perform such activities in good time to enable their colleagues return home before the total blackout,” the memo explained.

